Blue Ridge Renewed For Season 2 at INSP

Sheriff Justin Wise will remain in Blue Ridge for another installment of mystery and intrigue! The Cinemaholic has discovered that INSP has renewed ‘Blue Ridge’ for its second season. The first two episodes will be filmed between September 26 and November 8 in and around Charlotte, North Carolina. Gary Wheeler created the spinoff series based on the 2020 film of the same title. Wheeler will helm the installment with Brent Christy, and he continues to lead the writers, including Chris Dowling, Taylor Kalupa, and Masey McLain.

In the first installment, Justin’s plans for a peaceful job in the quiet mountain town go up in smoke when a murder triggers old family rivalries. Along with his team of reliable deputies, the sheriff manages to keep the peace in Blue Ridge from both outsiders and residents with bad blood between them. The finale depicts Justin saving his ex-wife and stepdaughter from an angry army veteran who holds them as hostages.

The upcoming second season will introduce us to new mysteries involving outsiders as well as wealthy dynasties. In the first episode, Justin meets bounty hunter Hope Henry as she enters the town in pursuit of a fugitive whom she accuses of murdering her mentor. While her quarry seems dangerous enough to warrant the sheriff’s full attention, he will have to keep one eye on Hope lest another murder takes place in town. The second episode dives into the murder that takes place within the Walker Hughes Racing dynasty, an influential family with three generations of champion race car drivers. When one of them is murdered, Justin has a long list of suspects, including rivals, scorned lovers, and business partners.

The confirmed returnees to season 2 include Johnathon Schaech as Justin Wise, Tom Proctor as Jeremiah Wade, Avianna Mynhier as Maxine “Maxx” Covington, Greg Perrow as RP, and Grayson Russell as Dwayne Dixon. We have yet to receive word on the future of Sarah Lancaster, Taegan Burns, and A Martinez. New performers are expected to be brought on board to play characters in the upcoming episodes, including the vengeful Hope Henry, fugitive Carter Crabb, and the proud Walker Hughes family members.

The first installment of ‘Blue Ridge’ was also shot in and around Charlotte, North Carolina. Other similar productions filmed in Charlotte include ‘Banshee,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Killing Secret,’ and ‘The Trial.’

