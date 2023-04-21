Where is Bobby Seagull From Indian Matchmaking Now? Is He Dating?

If there’s one thing absolutely no one can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ season 3 breaks every record of the awkwardness, cringy-ness, and cuteness its previous installments set. After all, it features the perfect blend of new and familiar faces alike as they seek the help of Sima Taparia (or Sima Aunty) to find their lifelong partners through the process of arrangement. Amongst them was none other than the ever-energetic Bobby Seagull, but his experiences were unfortunately quite different from most — so now, let’s just find out more about him, shall we?

Bobby Seagull’s Indian Matchmaking Journey

As an extremely well-educated author, mathematics enthusiast, teacher, and public figure, Bobby (or Jay Bobby) is clearly a charismatic, confident conversationalist in every sense of the term. However, he has admittedly still been unlucky in love since the combination of his nerdiness with his unwavering optimism and vibrancy essentially makes most women box him in the friend zone. That’s why the first thing this London native quipped while introducing himself to the world was, ‘If I were to describe myself, I would say, ‘Desperate. Please help!'” while sounding simply amused.

Bobby continued, “I think I’m single because… not because I’m fussy or picky. It’s just like sometimes I have not met the right person at the right time. So I’m waiting; I’m a husband-in-waiting.” He then added, “My best characteristic, I genuinely think, is my positivity. Honestly, I’m sometimes biting my tongue, saying, ‘Please Bobby, please stop being enthusiastic and positive.’ But it ends up Bobby being enthusiastic and positive. At the end, I’m like, ‘Oh no! You messed up your date; you were too positive.’ I’m overactive, I’m energetic, and I just sometimes have to rein myself in.”

Bobby even made it clear through his equation analogies as well as math jargon that his end goal within this experiment was to settle down, only for his criteria list to perfectly evidence it too. However, as suspected by wisdom-filled Sima Taparia, like always, his tendency to not give others room to speak owing to his own endless excitement did become an issue during his ensuing date. He’d actually been matched with fellow Londoner Priya Ashra, whom he then met for the first time while both her parents and the matchmaker were all by their side — it was literally a get-together.

Nevertheless, the truth is Priya and Bobby’s bond did start off surprisingly strong with the help of small talk as well as their common ground of being optimistic, curious, family-oriented individuals. Even the duo’s time together at the subsequent salsa class he’d arranged for them to break the ice was apparently nothing short of a blast, yet she simply could not feel the chemistry/spark with him. The former genuinely appreciated who he was and what he stood for; it’s just that she also quickly knew something was missing — she hence unfortunately ended up openly friend-zoning him too.

Where is Bobby Seagull Now? Is He Dating?

First things first, despite Bobby’s best individual efforts, his matchmaking experience, and his time with Priya, it doesn’t appear as if he is dating anyone special at the moment, at least not publicly. In fact, his online presence indicates he’s currently utterly devoted to expanding not just his professional career but also the reach of math, all the while keeping his private life on the down low. Though considering his open personality and determination, it’s likely the Royal Holloway graduate yet Oxford University dropout is still on the unimaginably intense quest to find his one true love.

Speaking of “quest,” it’s imperative to note that Bobby recently featured in BBC’s ‘Celebrity Hunted’ as well, only for him to since grow quite close to his screen partner, YouTuber Saffron Barker. Moreover, he has even appeared in BBC’s ‘Pilgrimage’ (season 5, 2023), co-hosted ‘Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain’ (2018), and co-hosted ‘Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Adventures’ (2020). As if this isn’t enough, the broadcaster also often serves as a panelist on BBC Radio 4’s discussion program ‘Any Questions?’ as well as the resident “trapper” on Channel 4’s ‘The Answer Trap.’

Regardless, Bobby has continued his journey as a writer/author too — apart from having been a columnist for the Financial Times since 2018, he has even penned two math-centric books. They are: ‘The Monkman And Seagull Quiz Book’ (released by Eyewear Publishing in 2017) as well as ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Numbers’ (released by Penguin Publishing in 2019). In other words, the London-based public speaker, who admittedly got his name because his father was obsessed with Richard Bach’s book ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’ when he was born in 1984, is doing really well for himself.

