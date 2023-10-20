Bosch Legacy Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 Recap: How Does Bosch Find Maddie?

The spin-off of and sequel to the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Bosch’ (2014–2021), ’Bosch: Legacy’ is a thriller drama series airing on Amazon Freevee. The series focuses on Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) life after he quits the homicide division of the LAPD, his work as a new private investigator, his relationship with his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), and his shifting dynamic with Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers). Season 2 episodes 1 and 2, ‘The Lady Vanishes’ and ‘Zzyzx’ respectively, revolve around Bosch’s desperate search for an abducted Maddie. Trapped inside a box underground, Maddie knows that she has very limited time to be rescued. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 Recap

The second season begins by depicting what exactly happened to Maddie and how she was kidnapped. It turns out that Kurt Dockweiler, the building inspector she encountered in the previous season, is the one who kidnapped her. He is also the rapist in the luchador mask that the LAPD has been looking for. Maddie followed in the footsteps of both of her parents and joined law enforcement in the previous season, beginning her career as a uniformed police officer. However, the tenacity she inherited from her father put her in the crosshairs of Dockweiler.

Maddie puts up a fierce fight against her attacker, employing almost everything she has learned from her father and at the academy. However, ultimately, Dockweiler overpowers her and knocks her out with sedatives. He then puts her in the back of his pick-up truck and drives her to the middle of the desert. Maddie wakes up and tries to free herself by attacking Dockweiler, prompting him to administer sedatives to her again. Before she loses consciousness, Maddie notices a hill on the side and a fighter jet in the sky.

As Bosch realizes that his daughter has been abducted, all his objectivity as a former police officer goes out of the window. Bosch’s former partner, Jerry Edgar, is put in charge of the case and agrees to let Bosch know everything about the investigation. Bosch’s justifiable outburst in a de-briefing with the police captain gets him removed from the premise. Undaunted, Bosch continues to look for his daughter, receiving help from Jerry, Chandler, and Maurice “Mo” Bassi.

The police scan through Maddie’s bodycam while Bosch learns that Chandler might have seen someone that could be the kidnapper. He contacts Jerry, who sends in an artist to sit with Chandler and create a drawing of the suspect. Later, when the artist has finished, Jerry realizes that he has seen the man in Maddie’s bodycam footage — building inspector Kurt Dockweiler. Jerry subsequently pays a visit to Dockweiler’s empty home and collects a cigarette filter for DNA evidence. Unbeknownst to Jerry and his partner, Dockweiler, who has repainted his truck, sees them on his property.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 Ending: How Does Bosch Find Maddie?

After Jerry informs Bosch about Dockweiler, Bosch insists on visiting the latter’s house, prompting Jerry to tell his former partner to get out before the units get there to arrest Dockweiler. Bosch doesn’t find much but discovers that Dockweiler has put his clothes in the washer, and there is sand in his carpet. What he doesn’t know is that Dockweiler has been watching him with a gun in his hand. As the police arrive to arrest him and Bosch leaves, Dockweiler goes to one of the police precincts and surrenders himself.

Dockweiler knew that it was only a matter of time before the police figured out that he was behind the rapes. So, he abducted Maddie, who had been actively looking into the case despite being a rookie officer in blue, and decided to abduct her, so he could blackmail the authorities to drop the rape charges against him. The DNA found on the cigarette is a match against the samples found in the luchador mask. As Dockweiler faces life in prison because of the rape charges, he believes he can force law enforcement into making a deal. However, as the prosecutor points out, if they make a deal with him, every criminal will resort to the same method, and all LAPD officers will become potential targets for kidnapping.

As both Mo and the police begin going through Dockweiler’s online activities, a live video of Maddie inside the box begins streaming to the news channels and the police. Remembering what she saw before, she lost consciousness the second time. Maddie manages to carve out a message on the inside of the box that lets her father know that she is near an airbase. Chandler helps Bosch investigate Dockweiler’s lawyer, James Rafferty, who is not a criminal lawyer and has previously only worked with children from abusive homes. Bosch breaks into the man’s hotel room, while Chandler distracts Rafferty by confronting him. Bosch discovers Dockweiler’s sealed records among Rafferty’s things. Apparently, as a child, Dockweiler was sexually abused while he was part of a cult headquartered at Zzyzx, California.

Realizing that Maddie is probably there, Bosch deduces it will be too late by the time he arrives after the five-hour drive. This prompts Chandler to arrange a helicopter ride for herself and Bosch. Initially, they find nothing as they look around the abandoned settlement. Meanwhile, Jerry decides to take another crack at Dockweiler. This time, he appeals to the man’s vanity, claiming he is reluctantly impressed by Dockweiler’s plan, though he still wishes for Dockweiler to rot in prison for the rest of his life. This prompts Dockweiler to slip out certain things that lead Jerry to conclude that Maddie is underground, and he immediately calls Bosch to let him know that.

Bosch subsequently climbs a tower and spots the pipe that Dockweiler installed on the box for air flow. While Chandler calls the helicopter back, Bosch grabs a shovel, rushes to the area, and begins digging. When he gets Maddie out, she barely conscious but alive. Toward the end of the episode, Maddie leaves the hospital, having made a full recovery but looking shaken. Dockweiler, who will likely spend the rest of his life in prison now, is not the primary antagonist of the season. Maddie was always meant to be rescued, but the physical, emotional, and psychological impacts of her abduction will play significant roles this season.

