Breathless Season 2 Ending Explained: Did Nicolas Tip Off Sophie? Is He Dead?

The Spanish medical drama show ‘Breathless’ finds the workers at Joaquin Sorolla Hospital in new uphill battles as the establishment’s privatization inevitably results in new and grating management. Nicolas, a man who shares an unfortunate familial past with Biel, takes over the hospital, more eager to turn in a profit than to do any actual good. Still, his arrival has the added benefit of bringing in a new Head of Oncology, Sophie Lafont, who is working on a revolutionary experimental treatment.

However, even though this proves beneficial for President Patricia, Nestor can’t help but remain suspicious of the new oncologist and her methods. Meanwhile, the interpersonal drama between the healthcare professionals remains as ripe as ever, especially as the aftermath of Jesica’s attack forces her to make definitive decisions about her future. Therefore, when a few new faces enter the mix, for better or for worse, Sorolla finds itself to be a hotspot for disasters waiting to happen. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Breathless Season 2 Recap

As the season begins, Joaquin Sorolla is having a tough time as the staff deals with the aftermath of Jesica’s stabbing, with Pilar, Biel, and other staff members taking charge of her operation. Simultaneously, news breaks out about the upcoming privatization of the hospital as per the President’s decision. Two weeks later, things seem bleaker than ever. The injured surgeon is in recovery, and Patricia has assigned new management for the hospital: Nicolas. This decision proves to be particularly sinister once Biel reveals that the man is his estranged father, who abandoned him and his mother during his childhood after his cancer diagnosis. Despite their tattered past, Nicolas claims to be a changed man who only wants what’s best for the hospital and his son. Furthermore, he brings in Sophie Lafont, a renowned French oncologist, to supervise Patricia through a new treatment for her breast cancer.

Naturally, Nestor is displeased by this abuse of power. As a result, he ends up going to the media, who scrutinize Patricia for her decisions to the point where the opposition floats the idea of a vote of no confidence. This forces the President to announce a re-election that would take place in three months. Following this announcement, a health scare pushes the woman into surgery, which further diminishes her chances of recovery. However, the terminal nature of her condition makes her the perfect candidate to take part in Sophie’s top-secret treatment trial. Shortly afterward, the oncologist gets recruited to Sorolla, granting her the institution and funding to continue with her promising research. Moreover, Nicolas also gives her the position of the new Head of Oncology.

Around the same time, Jesica’s condition worsens, especially after she enters a state of delirium during her recovery and ends up reopening her wounds. Consequently, she ends up losing her liver and kidneys. As the time ticks away, her boyfriend Lluís decides to use his position as the director of the hospital to forge paperwork to help her receive the last-minute donor organs. In turn, Nicolas uses this to launch an investigation against the doctor, demoting him from his position. In his absence, he offers the role to Pilar, who is critical of him but capable of running the medical institution. Meanwhile, Patricia begins her treatment with Sophie and befriends one of the other participants, Ximo. Therefore, her suspicions regarding the oncologist’s classified treatment increase when the latter patient starts suffering from significant side effects. As she partners up with Nestor to investigate the situation, they learn about his apparent death and the fact that there are discrepancies in his sealed medical records.

Back at Sorolla, the ER struggles with underfunding and understaffing issues. Yet, instead of any viable solution, Nicolas pitches the idea of entering an unwise partnership with Healock, the Pharmaceutical Company. Despite Pilar’s concerns regarding such a partnership, he ends up greenlighting the deal behind her back. Inevitably, this deal leads to a number of complications, especially for Rocio and the other ER workers. Although they recruit a new doctor in the ER, Hacia, she ends up causing some overarching friction as she gets caught in the love triangle between Jesica, her fiancé, Lluís, and her former lover, Biel. Nonetheless, the latter has bigger problems to contend with as he ends up joining Nestor in his mission to uncover Sophie’s secret and bring her to justice. Although their plan ends up working, Pilar, another collaborator, jumps the gun in reporting the oncologist to the authorities.

Breathless Season 2 Ending: Did Nicolas Tip Off Sophie? Is He Dead?

In the end, Nestor, Biel, and Pilar come closer than ever to catching Sophie and unveiling the truth about her dishonest research. Once they successfully get their hands on evidence proving the French oncologist’s fabricated data about her treatment, Pilar, who has a bone to pick with Nicolas, is all too eager to report her directly to the cops. The entire reason the surgeon bypasses any committees is to ensure that Sophie has no opportunity to cover her tracks after the initial accusation is made. Therefore, as it stands, no one outside of Pilar, Biel, and Nestor knows about the authorities’ intention to arrive at Sorolla to carry out Sophie’s arrest. That is, until Biel ends up disclosing the secret to his father, Nicolas.

Biel and Nicolas hardly have the closest relationship. Still, a medical emergency at the father’s house brings the duo closer together in a short span of time. It’s evident that the older man is eager to amend things with his son and earn his trust. For the same reason, he shares a secret with the resident doctor, revealing how he has plans to join Healock Pharmaceuticals, in light of the deal he had facilitated between the company and the hospital. In an effort to extend the same trust, the younger man ends up disclosing Pilar’s plan to his father, alerting him that the authorities would be looking into Sophie. Since Nicolas is the one who brought the doctor to Sorolla, he’ll be put under particular scrutiny after her arrest. Nevertheless, as it happens, that arrest never takes place. Thus, once it becomes evident that Sophie was somehow tipped off about the arrest attempt, Biel’s immediate suspicion inevitably falls on Nicolas.

Even so, the father insists upon his innocence when confronted over the phone. He goes as far as to agree to make his case in person. Unfortunately, in the middle of this intense phone conversation, Nicolas’ car ends up getting sideswiped by a truck. As a result, this unexpected accident leaves two things up in the air. First, Nicolas’ condition remains ambiguous since his chances of surviving the severe accident are uncertain. Additionally, this also leaves the mystery of Sophie’s mystery collaborator open-ended. While it is likely that the father could have been lying to Biel to save his skin, it wouldn’t be wise to write him off so quickly. Ever since Sophie’s introduction, the narrative makes it a point to highlight that the oncologist has contacts in some high places. For the same reason, it’s entirely possible that the tip-off came from elsewhere, possibly even the authorities themselves.

Does Patricia Win the Re-Election? Is She Cancer-Free?

One of the unfortunate side effects of Pilar’s eagerness to report remains the effect it has on Sophie’s existing patients. Even though her treatment is currently on an experimental trial, she has managed to procure a number of volunteer patients, such as Patricia. For the President and others like her, the treatment was the last hope of recovery as every other avenue had failed them. In Patricia’s particular case, the treatment even seems to be working, almost curing her of the various cancer cells in her body. Still, when Pilar reports Sophie, the politician’s session hadn’t entirely wrapped up.

Therefore, once Nestor realizes that the authorities’ arrival at Sorolla will lead to the shutdown of the treatment, he has no choice but to alert Patricia about the same. Patricia already has plenty on her plate, including the re-election. It just so happens that the cops are set to storm Sophie’s research wing on the night of the re-election results. As such, when Nestor attempts to fast-track the politician’s sessions over the course of the single day, she resists the idea. Skipping events and rallies on the night of her possible re-election would be a nightmare for the President, especially since she has been lying to the public about being completely cancer-free for some time now.

For the same reason, she chooses to stick with her team away from the hospital as the evening unravels. By the time she realizes that she’s putting her entire life at risk, it seems to already be too late. Even Nestor’s risky plan of possibly stealing the last dosage of the treatment to complete her session fails since Sophie’s lab has been mysteriously scrubbed clean. Thus, the night’s end brings a polarizing reality for Patricia. Despite the tense nature of her re-election campaign, she ends up winning, re-solidifying her position as the President. However, in the midst of the celebration, she harbors a giant secret. Even though Sophie’s treatment has mostly cured her of her cancer, it’s bound to come back without the final session.

What is Sophie Hiding? Does She Get Caught?

Nestor remains suspicious of Sophie and her treatment from early on, when she consistently insists on locking him out of her research in the name of confidentiality. He suspects that the ambiguity surrounding her reputation and her habit of constantly changing hospitals are clear attempts at covering up a potential history of misconduct. Initially, Patricia is on board with his investigative plans. Nonetheless, she relents once Sophie manages to prove that her treatment had indeed worked for Ximo and that cancer wasn’t the cause of his death. However, around the same time, Biel, who works as an intern on Sophie’s trial, discovers some damnign evidence against the oncologist.

Biel finds out that Sophie has been tinkering with the data on the symptoms and side effects of the treatment, modifying it to present a more favorable appearance in the official program. Nonetheless, the momentary glance the resident manages isn’t nearly enough to act as proper evidence required to take any official action. Fortunately, with a little help from Pilar, they manage to fake a Code Red at the hospital, which buys the resident oncologist just enough time to get information from Sophie’s personal hard drive. Thus, they find out that even though Sophie claims that her treatment has a 60% success rate, the actual statistic is closer to 40%. This means that she has been using falsified data to push forward her research and convince patients to participate in the trials. As such, many of them, like Ximo, aren’t even aware of the kind of odds they’re submitting, too. Still, Nestor and Biel both initially have their reservations about shutting the entire treatment down since the discrepancy in the statistics isn’t astronomically high. Nonetheless, Pilar makes the last call. Yet, despite the surgeon’s eager actions, Sophie still manages to slither away.

What Happened to Lola? Does She Survive?

This season introduces a new romantic plotline for anesthetic Quique, whose love life is famously down in the dumps. His relationship with Oscar ends early, partly because of his own desire and the younger man’s decision to begin treating his bipolar disorder. Nonetheless, it doesn’t take long for a new mystery man to come up on the horizon. Initially, surgeon Jon Balanzetegui brings nothing but trouble to Quique. Nonetheless, over time, the two begin to get closer. The latter is afraid of starting up a relationship with Jon due to the fact that he’s a father and he’s in the middle of a divorce. The persisting cutsody complications compel the other man to stay away from possibly scandalous partying scenes.

Therefore, Jon presents a new kind of danger to Quique. By being in a relationship with him, he’s agreeing to a more domestic relationship, free of stolen glances and rendezvous. However, he will also be swapping out late-night raves for breakfast with his boyfriend and his daughter. Despite everything, this reality ends up suiting the anesthetic well enough. That is, until tragedy strikes and Jon’s daughter, Lola, ends up in the ER. In the aftermath, results show that her condition was triggered by ecstasy she had found in her father’s house. Naturally, Quique, whose partying tendencies are well-known, remains the only suspect. Ultimately, Lola manages to survive the incident, pulling through on the other side, which is more than can be said for Quique and Jon’s relationship.

Does Irene Give Birth? Will She and Her Baby Survive?

Irene, Nicolas’ partner, experiences a complicated pregnancy from her first trimester. After she undergoes an episode, the doctors find out that the fetus inside her womb has a tumor, which will make its survival near-impossible. Yet, since she remains unwilling to abort the pregnancy, they have no choice but to operate on both her and the fetus. The operation, though nerve-wrecking, ultimately succeeds. Nonetheless, that isn’t the worst of Irene’s experiences. On the day of the re-election results, Nicolas manages to convince Biel to have dinner at his house, an affair the latter ropes Lucia into. However, all plans for a pleasant meal crumble when Nicolas’ partner unexpectedly goes into labor.

Even though Irene is nowhere near her due date, Lucia realizes there’s no way to avoid the labor and that the woman would simply have to give birth to her child prematurely. To make matters worse, previous check-ins have revealed that the baby is in a breech position. For the same reason, the safest course of action would be for the birth to be a cesarean. Nonetheless, given the remote location of Nicolas’ house, it would be impossible for an ambulance to arrive at the scene in time. In the end, Lucia and Biel have to perform the C-section birth on their own, using make-do tools with Leo on the phone, guiding them through the process. Despite the odds, their expert skills ensure that both Irene and her son survive.

