Who is Brenda Azurmendi? Who Plays Her in The Pitt?

The second season of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt‘ introduces all sorts of characters who are going through unique struggles. It is on the doctors and nurses of the PTMC to be compassionate towards the patients and their family members and focus on helping them rather than judging them. However, several times over the course of this season, a judgment is passed, and one of the people to be at the receiving end of it is a woman named Brenda Azurmendi. SPOILERS AHEAD

Brenda’s Arrival in the Pitt Raises a Lot of Questions

Brenda is introduced in the eleventh episode of the second season when she arrives at the hospital with her unconscious son. The urgency of the situation can be gauged from the fact that she almost runs the car into the hospital while trying to get help for her son. Luckily for her, Langdon and Mel arrive outside at about the same time, and they get the boy inside quickly, realising the seriousness of the situation. Brenda claims that while she was otherwise engaged, her son, who had been playing, got into her unlocked car at an unknown time. She thinks he may have slept there, and with the heat outside, it wouldn’t have taken much for him to fall into a heat stroke.

While the other doctors are busy treating the kid, Joy raises questions about Brenda’s story, wondering how a mother could take so long to notice that their child was nowhere to be seen. Things get more muddied up when Dr. Al-Hashimi catches Brenda right before she is about to walk in front of a truck. Clearly, she is not in a good place mentally. The episode ends before answering all the questions about Brenda’s state, but it is clear that she has been struggling for a while, and the guilt for her son’s condition drove her to the edge. For now, Brenda is alive, and the doctors are turning the focus from her son to her, since she is the one who needs them more now.

Cathryn Dylan Ortiz Brings Out Brenda’s Fears and Guilt

Cathryn Dylan Ortiz plays the role of Brenda Azurmendi in the second season of ‘The Pitt.’ The actress is known for her work on shows such as ‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,’ and ‘Chicago Justice,’ among others. Hailing from Los Angeles, Ortiz got a taste for acting at a young age. Initially, she used to split her time between her love for the stage and her talent for soccer. Eventually, however, she decided to pursue acting and enrolled in Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama, where she earned a BFA in Acting. The experience at school also brought her a strong education in script analysis and the business side of the industry. During this time, she also received the Kennedy Center’s Excellence in Ensemble Acting award.

Apart from acting, Ortiz also loves writing. She studied screenwriting with Ligiah Villalobos, a Mexican-American writer with an impressive array of writing credits. Armed with the knowledge and experience from school as well as from her other roles, the actress has been focusing her energies on writing a half-hour pilot. At the same time, she is also on the staff of Quebrada Entertainment, a production company founded by her mother, Ana Alicia Ortiz, who is also an actress and a writer. Ortiz shares her experience in writing and acting with the young filmmakers at Quebrada, helping them hone their skills.

Outside of her professional life, Ortiz is passionate about advocating for social causes close to her heart. She loves animals and has worked with people and organisations that promote animal welfare. She is also vocal about raising awareness around mental health issues, particularly among youth, focusing on providing them with the resources that can help them navigate the challenges in front of them. The actress likes to carry this social awareness to her roles as well and is mindful of choosing the characters that say something to the audience.

Read More: The Pitt Season 2 Episode 10 Recap: 4:00 PM