Brian McCardie Tribute on Outlander: How Did He Die?

Episode 4 of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘ delves into the narratives of Henry and Julia, the time-traveling couple who have been torn apart ever since their arrival in the 1700s Scottish Highlands. While the episode showcases the spouse’s grief and longing, it presents a somber story; the credits at the end contain another tragedy. The episode, titled ‘A Soldier’s Heart,’ is dedicated to the loving memory of a beloved friend and colleague, Brian McCardie. In the Starz show, McCardie embodies the role of Laird Isaac Grant, who holds much power in the Highlands. His regal presence in the show remains a central influence on the stories of both Ellen MacKenzie of the nearby MacKenzie clan and Henry Beauchamp, an out-of-time WWI soldier who serves as the bladier for the Grants. Naturally, the tragic news of the actor’s untimely death leaves a sizeable mark on the show.

Actor Brian McCardie Left Behind an Admirable Legacy Through His Filmography

Brian James McCardie was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on January 22, 1965. He showcased a vested interest in acting during his early years as he grew up in North Lanarkshire. Eventually, by 1984, at the age of 19, he went on to hone his craft and train as a performer at Rose Bruford College in Sidcup, England. Shortly thereafter, the aspiring thespian ventured into the filmmaking industry with his debut performance on the BBC’s soap opera show ‘EastEnders’ in 1989. In the following years, he worked on many other projects until finally making his feature film debut in 1995 through the Michael Caton-Jones film ‘Rob Roy.’

McCardie’s performance as Alasdair notably launched him into the limelight, and he went on to deliver commendable performances across projects like ‘The Ghost and the Darkness,’ ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control,’ ‘Filth,’ and more. Still, he is perhaps best known for his work on the BBC police procedural show ‘Line of Duty,’ in which he plays the role of John Thomas Hunter, aka Tommy. Interestingly enough, his journey with ‘Outlander’ began in the original 2015 show, wherein he helms the brief role of Sir Marcus MacRannoch in season 1. Yet, the Scottish actor was set to play a much bigger role in the franchise through the role of Isaac Grant in the prequel series ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood.’ Unfortunately, his untimely passing, which occurred while the show’s season 1 was still in production, halted this future from coming into fruition.

Maril Davis, a producer on the project, spoke with Entertainment Weekly and said, “It was such a shock. He (McCardie) was a beloved person on our set, and it was a huge shock. So, I’m so glad we were able to keep his performance in there.” Thus, it seems that episode 4, which is dedicated to McCardie’s memory, remains the last episode in which the actor and his character will make an appearance. As of now, creator Matthew B. Roberts has shared that he has no intentions of recasting the role. Instead, the creator and the writers plan to rework Isaac Grant’s role to make the storyline work without his presence. As such, alongside his other impressive cinematography and theater work, ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ remains the final addition to McCardie’s evergreen legacy in the industry.

Brian McCardie Passed Away Unexpectedly Due to a Medical Emergency

Brian McCardie’s unfortunate death occurred on April 28, 2024, when the actor, aged 59, passed away in his home. Reportedly, he died due to an aortic dissection, a condition wherein the aorta, the main artery in the body, suffers a tear in its inner walls. His family has shared that the condition came with a short burst of pain and that the actor’s death was sudden and quick. In the wake of the devastating news, numerous people who have worked with McCardie in the past issued statements, expressing their grief over the matter. The actor’s sister, Sarah McCardie, also spoke to BBC Scotland News and shared, “Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly.” In his death, the actor leaves behind a loving family and many beloved friends.

