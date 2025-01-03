David Wilson Tribute on Outlander: Who Was He?

The fifteenth episode of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander’ season 7 ends with startling developments. Even though Claire Fraser fears for the life of her husband, James “Jamie” Fraser, he returns to her from the Battle of Monmouth unharmed. While they catch their breath and cherish their reunion after a brief period of separation, the retreating British soldiers turn against the Scotsman and his men, paving the way for a fiery shootout. The turn of events threatens Claire’s life severely, making the episode’s ending incredibly moving. What follows is a touching tribute to David Wilson, who is described as a “friend” and “colleague” of the makers of the show!

David Wilson Was an Experienced Lighting Technician

David Wilson had worked in the camera and electrical department of the ‘Outlander’ crew since the premiere episode of the period drama. Prior to the seventh season of the show, he was part of every single episode of the series, which explains why he is fondly remembered and honored as a friend. Even in the seventh installment, he played an integral part in the production of the first twelve episodes. Wilson made his debut in the film and television industry by working as an electrician in Alison Peebles’ 2003 Scottish drama ‘AfterLife,’ starring Kevin McKidd and Lindsay Duncan. After being a part of several noteworthy films, he moved to the world of television.

Wilson worked as an electrician for ITV’s detective drama series ‘Rebus.’ His first high-profile international project was the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer’s science fiction epic ‘Cloud Atlas,’ starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry. Over the years, his portfolio as an electrician had grown significantly. He went on to work in Justin Lin’s ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ the James McAvoy-led ‘Filth,’ and the Brian Cox-starrer ‘Churchill.’ His prominent credits also include two Netflix projects: ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ and ‘A Castle for Christmas.’

Wilson’s most recent works are Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ and the Samuel L. Jackson-led ‘Damaged,’ for which he worked as the best boy. Since he was resourceful, he fulfilled multiple roles in the entertainment production sets, evidenced by his role as a gaffer in projects such as BBC’s ‘The Weakest Link’ and the sports drama film ‘Play On.’ In addition to ‘Outlander,’ his posthumous releases include Gareth Evans’ upcoming crime drama ‘Havoc,’ starring Tom Hardy.

Since Wilson was an experienced member of the ‘Outlander’ crew, we understand that he is guaranteed to be missed by his colleagues. Regarding his demise, his family and friends have chosen to keep the cause of death private. As the Starz show celebrates Wilson’s life and contributions to the period drama, we wish to join the crew of the series to share our heartfelt condolences with the technician’s loved ones.

