Outlander Season 7 Episode 15 Recap: Written in My Own Heart’s Blood

The fifteenth episode of the seventh season of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander,’ titled ‘Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,’ follows James “Jamie” Fraser’s departure for the Battle of Monmouth. Even though it is not the first time Claire Fraser has to bid adieu to her husband before he leaves for a battlefield, she cannot free herself from constant thoughts about death. Despite her worries, she commits herself to looking after the injured soldiers. Meanwhile, William “Buck” MacKenzie makes a significant decision concerning his future to help Roger MacKenzie, even though the former holds a little grudge against the latter! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Battle of Monmouth Fills Fear and Dread in Claire

‘Written in My Own Heart’s Blood’ begins with Jamie Fraser’s wait for the Battle of Monmouth. He spends the night before the same without adequate sleep since his impending separation from his wife, Claire Fraser, unsettles him. He tells her that all he wants is to lay beside her and cherish the comfort he experiences when he is with her, even though he is well aware of his duties as a high-ranking official of the Continental Army. When it is time for Jamie to leave for the battle, they express their love for each other. As he starts his journey to the battlefield, Claire’s mind wanders to a vision.

Claire sees herself sitting beside Jamie and discussing death with him. The two of them sit closer without any traces of joy, with the endless sky as their witness. The vision of death fills her heart with dread as she sees her husband leaving for the battlefield. Regardless of her worries, she cannot afford to immerse herself in these disturbing thoughts. As the battle starts, she starts to treat the injured Continental Army soldiers outside a church with the help of Rachel Hunter. Although her superior does not trust a female doctor, despite Denzell Hunter’s endorsement, she cannot stop herself from saving lives.

While the Battle of Monmouth progresses, Lord John Grey and Young Ian find the officers who have been holding William Ransom captive. When Oberst Von Schnell’s gang sets out to kill William, the two men stop them and rescue Jamie’s son. After ensuring his cousin’s safety and killing Schnell, Ian starts his journey towards his wife, Rachel. William returns to his camp, only to encounter Frances “Fanny” Pocock in distress. The young girl tells him that Jane has been arrested for killing Captain Harkness. She is worried that her sister will be hanged, making the soldier’s intervention necessary.

Mandy Stuns Bree Before They Can Reunite With Roger

After the meeting with Jeremiah “Jerry” Walter MacKenzie, the father of Roger MacKenzie, William “Buck” Buccleigh MacKenzie wonders whether his father and mother can time travel as well. After listening to the question, his cousin finally reveals the startling truth: his parents are none other than Geillis Duncan, the physician who treats him, and Dougal MacKenzie, the man who initiates a dalliance with the woman in front of him. When Buck asks Roger why the latter didn’t disclose the truth to him earlier, he answers that he had to let Dougal and Geillis’ relationship materialize for both of them to be even born.

After listening to the startling secret, Buck decides to meet his mother, but Roger has one more thing left to do. He takes his cousin to Lallybroch and meets Jamie’s father, Brian Fraser. The Oxford professor then writes a letter to Bree detailing how he ended up in a different year to find their son, Jeremiah “Jemmy” Fraser MacKenzie. Roger decides to remain in the past, hoping that his wife will find the letter and reunite with him soon. When he explains his plan to Buck, the latter decides to travel back to the present alone to lead Bree to him in case she fails to find his letter.

Even though it is too much for Buck to do alone, he promises Roger that he is ready. After all, the latter is his blood relative who deserves his help. Interestingly, Bree finds the letter and prepares to reunite with her husband with their children. She arrives at the rock with Jemmy and Amanda “Mandy” MacKenzie and asks them to think about their father. The second-born becomes excited about her potential reunion with Roger and runs towards the stone without her mother and brother. Mandy alarmingly disappears before Bree or Jemmy can join her.

Claire Confronts Death After Getting Shot

As the Battle of Monmouth progresses, the Continental Army camp sees a group of British soldiers walking towards them. The scared rebels start hiding or leaving the base for their safety. However, Claire remains out in the open to treat the wounded soldiers. In no time, she meets one of their own, who tells her that they are actually winning the battle. The British soldiers are the ones who are retreating rather than the ones who won the same. Soon, Jamie and his battalion return to the base, and he reunites with his wife after a brief separation.

Since the British soldiers are retreating, Jamie asks his men to hold their fire. Still, the two groups start to verbally attack each other, which paves the way for a gunfight. Tragically, one of the enemy shots hits Claire. Jamie becomes immensely unsettled and asks his wife’s superior to save her, only for him to give up on her. The Scotsman reminds the angels that he won’t let his “heart” leave him. He is even ready to beg for her life. While he remains beside Claire, he is asked to return to the battlefield. He clarifies that there is nothing in the world that is more important to him than his wife by writing his resignation letter on the back of a soldier using her blood.

Fortunately, Denzell arrives at the church to operate on Claire and potentially save her life. He gives her ether as an anesthetic and uses the mold in Roquefort, sent by Marquis de Lafayette, to treat the wound afterward. The heartrending episode ends with the doctor asking Jamie to pray for the life of his wife before he operates on her.

