Outlander Season 7 Episode 10 Recap: Brotherly Love

The tenth episode of the seventh season of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander,’ titled ‘Brotherly Love,’ follows the aftermath of Claire Fraser and Young Ian’s journey to the American colonies after receiving a concerning letter from Lord John Grey. In the absence of his wife, Jamie Fraser spends time with his childhood best friend and brother-in-law, Ian Murray, who accepts that he does not have much time left alive. Roger and William “Buck” MacKenzie try to find out whether Geillis Duncan knows anything about the disappearance of the former’s son, Jemmy. As the episode progresses, a series of immensely unsettling developments immerse multiple main characters in distress! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Claire and Young Ian Arrive in Philadelphia

Claire and Young Ian arrive in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sooner than Lord John Grey expected. He has already procured the supplies essential for the physician to conduct an operation to save his nephew, Henry Grey. The lord also informs her that Denzell Hunter has been able to look after the young soldier until her arrival. Claire saves Henry’s life after preparing ether with the doctor’s help. Together, they remove the bullet from the soldier’s intestine. Meanwhile, Young Ian reunites with Rollo, his beloved dog. Before Rachel Hunter can meet him, Arch Bug holds her captive and swears to kill her to exact his vengeance on the man she loves.

Bug hasn’t been able to forgive Young Ian for the latter’s involvement in the death of his wife. While the old man handles the young maiden, her beloved shows up out of nowhere and starts fighting him. Bug manages to slash his enemy but fails to kill him as William Ransom intervenes by murdering the former. The soldier asks Rachel and Ian to escape. He does not want the authorities to spot and punish them. The young Quaker girl finally gets her man alone. He reveals to her that he is ready to convert to a Quaker if it is necessary for him to marry her.

However, Ian knows that the religious conversion cannot change his mind even if he wants to. Rachel clarifies that she does not want him to convert to anything he is not. She is ready to accept him as the wolf he is. All she cares about is him returning to her every night, which is a testament to her love for him. Ian and Claire soon receive news that the former’s father, Ian Murray, has passed away. Furthermore, Jamie has boarded a ship to the colonies after spending time in France with Joan, the daughter of Laoghaire MacKenzie.

Roger MacKenzie Learns a Startling Revelation Concerning His Father

Roger and Buck MacKenzie rest in the house of Geillis Duncan, who also helps the giant man recover from his heartache. The former knows that the charming woman is the mother of his cousin, but the other two haven’t gotten a clue about their relationship with each other. Even when Buck asks about Geillis, he hides that the woman is the former’s mother. Roger only replies that she is a time traveler who will go on to kill several of her husbands as part of a blood sacrifice. He also adds that she will try to kill his wife, Brianna “Bree” MacKenzie.

Roger wants to know whether Geillis knows Rob Cameron, the kidnapper of his son, Jemmy. He makes an inquiry, but it does not take long for him to be convinced that she does not know him. While his concern grows, he meets Dougal MacKenzie, who informs him about the presence of a strange man. The MacKenzie patriarch does not know much about the individual spotted in the region, but he has two military tags the person carried with him. After taking a look at them, Roger becomes convinced that the tags belong to his father, who is believed to be dead, even though his remains were never found.

Roger tells Buck that people must be finding the man strange because the latter must be wearing his military uniform. The cousin listens to him without realizing that Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis are being intimate in the next room, conceiving him.

Claire is Informed That Jamie is Dead

After nursing Henry back to health, Claire remains in Philadelphia with Mercy Woodcock, who has been caring for the soldier ever since he was hurt. The young woman reveals to the Fraser matriarch that she is actually a spy working for the Continental Army. Since the person who has been giving her letters to deliver has gotten caught, she surfaces on the radar of the British Army, forcing her to seek the help of Claire, who promises to deliver a letter on her behalf. After one such assignment, she is welcomed by Lord John Grey, who cries after listening to distressing news.

Lord John tells Claire that the ship on which Jamie has been traveling has sunk in the ocean, killing him. An official even shows her the passenger list of the marine vessel for her to believe that her husband is no longer alive. Despite her friend’s repeated attempts to convince her that Jamie died, Claire dismisses the news, telling the former that her heart will stop beating the moment her partner’s does. She shuts herself down in a room and immerses herself in grief and anger. Meanwhile, an officer of the British Army meets Lord John to inform him that Claire has to be arrested for working as a spy.

The officer even shows Lord John the letters Claire has delivered. The official gives him a day to deal with the predicament to save him from embarrassment. Lord John rushes to Claire and tells her that they should get married. There is no other way to avoid her execution for working as a spy. The aristocrat believes that the British Army will not punish his wife, making him propose marriage. Claire is stunned to listen to the proposal and even ready to get hanged. However, Lord John wants to save her for Jamie’s sake.

