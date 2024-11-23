Outlander Season 7 Episode 9 Recap: Unfinished Business

The ninth episode of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander’ season 7, titled ‘Unfinished Business,’ revolves around the aftermath of Jamie and Claire Fraser’s arrival in Scotland with the dead body of the former’s cousin, Simon Fraser. Along with Young Ian, they go to Lallybroch and reunite with the extended Fraser family. The guests from across the ocean are stunned to see Ian Murray severely ill. Jamie also meets a woman from his past to make amends. Meanwhile, Roger MacKenzie and William “Buck” MacKenzie arrive in the eighteenth century to find his son, Jeremiah MacKenzie, AKA Jemmy, only to encounter surprises one after the other! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian Learn That Ian Murray is Confronting Death

After the funeral of Simon Fraser, Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian arrive at Lallybroch. The happy occasion turns gloomy soon after the guests learn that the latter’s father, Ian Murray, is severely ill and awaiting death. The Fraser matriarch realizes that her husband’s brother-in-law is suffering from consumption. She wishes to treat him back to health, but she knows that there is only little she can do to help him. Jamie’s sister, Janet “Jenny” Fraser Murray, requests her help, but she clarifies that she cannot cure consumption even though she desperately wants to. However, there is something else she can help with.

Claire reveals to Jamie’s family that she is a time traveler who has come to the past from the 20th century. She tells Michael Murray, Young Ian’s brother, that his life in France will become tumultuous when the French Revolution kickstarts. Concerned about the young man’s life, she asks him to return to Scotland before the uprising turns the country upside down. Even though the shocking revelation is hard to process, the family comes to terms with it. As Ian awaits his death, he expresses his wish to spend time with his youngest son, Young Ian.

Young Ian tells Ian that he loves a woman named Rachel Hunter in America. When the father asks his son about their potential union, the latter reveals to him that he hasn’t asked her to wait for him. He clarifies that his dog, Rollo, is with her, but his old man doesn’t see the same as guaranteeing their marital union. Young Ian also talks about his relationship with Wakyo’teyehsnonhsa, also known as Emily. He is still grieving the death of their daughter, Yeksa’a Iseabaìl. To comfort him, his mother, Jenny, takes him to the grave she built for Iseabaìl. She adds that he can visit the place whenever he misses his daughter.

Jamie Makes Amends With Laoghaire When Claire Prepares to Return to the Colonies

After meeting and spending time with his family members, Jamie meets his ex-wife Laoghaire and apologizes to her. She is still furious with him, specifically because he abandoned her after their marriage and subsequently ended up together with Claire. Even though she has moved on and started nurturing a relationship with Joey Boswell, she hasn’t completely forgiven him. The meeting doesn’t go well, as Laoghaire handles her ex-husband physically. When Joey intervenes, Jamie hits him, only for her to stop him. After he returns to Lallybroch, Joan MacKimmie, Laoghaire’s daughter, visits him.

Joan tells Jamie that she wants to become a nun. However, Laoghaire does not accept her departure to a convent because it will affect the alimony the Fraser patriarch has been giving her. She also does not marry Joey so as not to lose the alimony. When Joan requests him to resolve the matter, he makes a decision. He invites Laoghaire and Joey to Lallybroch with her daughter. The master of the house proposes the marriage of the two guests. In return, he is ready to transfer the ownership of her estate to Laoghaire’s name. In addition, he also gives Joan pieces of gold for her immediate expenses. Laoghaire accepts the proposition and marries Joey, which allows Joan to pursue her wish to become a nun.

Meanwhile, Claire receives a letter from Lord John Grey. Jamie grows concerned about the fate of William Ransom, his son, but the letter assures that the soldier is alive and well. Lord John wrote the same to seek Claire’s help to treat his nephew, Henry, who is severely wounded. If he doesn’t undergo an operation soon, he will die, which makes her return to America a necessity. She does not want to abandon Ian Murray, but Jenny asks her to help her friend if she cannot save her husband. Young Ian decides to stay in Lallybroch to be with his father, but Jenny asks him to join Claire so he can reunite with Rachel. With Ian’s blessings, the young man accompanies his aunt back to the colonies.

Roger MacKenzie Meets Geillis Duncan After Traveling to the Past

After arriving in the eighteenth century, Roger MacKenzie and William “Buck” MacKenzie decide to go separate ways to search for Jemmy and his kidnapper, Rob Cameron. Even though Buck is severely ill, they part ways to cover more ground. Roger leaves for Lallybroch, expecting to meet his father-in-law, Jamie. Instead, he is welcomed by the protagonist’s father, Brian Fraser, who tells his guest that his teenage son is away from home. The revelation helps Roger realize that he has arrived in the first half of the eighteenth century rather than the second. He also wonders whether Jemmy and Rob arrived in the same year.

During Roger’s stay in Lallybroch, he meets a young Jenny. The visit, however, does not last long. He is informed that Buck is ill, which makes him find his relative. Together, they seemingly look for a place to stay, only to encounter an attractive woman. After seeing her, Roger becomes visibly surprised. The individual is none other than Geillis Duncan, a time traveler and the biological mother of Buck. He has learned about her from his mother-in-law, Claire. Geillis is expected to influence Roger’s journey from now on. Since they meet in the episode, Buck may also learn more about his real parents.

