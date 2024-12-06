Were Jamie Fraser and Lord John Grey Lovers? Did They Sleep Together in Outlander?

In the eleventh episode of the seventh season of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander,’ Lord John Grey reveals to Claire Fraser that her husband, James “Jamie” Fraser, offered his body to him. The revelation does not shock her since she has already learned about the British aristocrat’s feelings for the love of her life from the latter. Since they are under the impression that they both have lost him, they seek comfort in their mutual love for Jamie. The episode ends without further clarifications regarding the relationship between Lord John and the Scotsman, which has lasted for decades! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jamie Fraser and Lord John Grey Were Not Lovers

At least for the new viewers of ‘Outlander,’ Lord John Grey’s revelation concerning Jamie Fraser offering his body can be intriguing, if not shocking. The Scotsman has devoted himself to Claire since she traveled back in time. The relationship between the two men blooms when the Scotsman ends up in Ardsmuir Prison following the Jacobite Rising. He becomes a leader among the captivated Scottish soldiers, garnering the attention of Lord John, who gets appointed as the new governor of the establishment. They happen to meet each other regularly to discuss the living conditions of the prisoners, talk about literature, and battle each other using a chess board.

The companionship between Jamie and Lord John gradually becomes much more than an ordinary friendship for the latter. He expresses his attraction to the prisoner, only for the Scotsman to reject him outrightly. When the British aristocrat discusses men loving each other emotionally and physically, Jamie finds it hard to accept the same. His lifelong struggle with same-sex relationships is rooted in what happened to him at the hands of Jonathan Randall, also known as “Black Jack.” The English knight raped Jamie when he faced execution at Wentworth Prison in December 1743, a few years before the Scotsman’s first meeting with Lord John.

After getting tortured by Black Jack, Jamie fails to come to terms with sexual relationships between men. After expressing his attraction, Lord John realizes that the Scotsman is uncomfortable with the newfound nature of their companionship and takes a step back. They remain friends regardless, and the birth of William Ransom strengthens their companionship. The British aristocrat becomes the stepfather of Jamie’s son after he marries the young boy’s aunt, Isobel Dunsany, tying the two men together for good.

Jamie Fraser and Lord John Grey Did Not Sleep Together

As Lord John Grey reveals, Jamie Fraser does offer his body to his friend. However, they do not sleep together. The Scotsman makes the offer to convince the British aristocrat to care for his son as the young boy’s stepfather. Since he cannot remain in William’s life, he grows concerned about the kid’s upbringing without his father to protect him. Jamie realizes that only Lord John can replace him in the boy’s life, and to make the same happen, he offers his body to his friend. The proposal tempts the lord, but his honor stops him from accepting such a “payment” to care for his stepson.

Lord John decides against sleeping with Jamie because he knows he cannot have the latter for good. “I shall probably want you to the day I die,” he replies to the Scotsman after listening to the offer. He is convinced that Jamie can never surrender himself to the former. Therefore, any intimacy they share will only ignite unrequited love rather than happiness or satisfaction. Lord John saves himself from the misery of losing Jamie for good by deciding against sleeping with him. The Scotsman, however, kisses his friend once for respecting what he is and what he cannot be.

Some of the admirers of Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novel series believe that that is not the only time Jamie and Lord John kiss. In ‘Voyager,’ the third work in the book series, there is an ambiguous portion concerning them. “Framed in the half-open door was Jamie, head bowed as he pressed Lord John Grey tight in a fervent embrace,” reads the work. However, none of the books in the source novels address this embrace further to confirm that they kissed amid the same. Thus, to conclude, Jamie and Lord John do not share any sort of sexual relationship beyond this kiss and embrace.

