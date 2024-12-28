Outlander Season 7 Episode 14 Recap: Ye Dinna Get Used to It

The fourteenth episode of the seventh season of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander,’ titled ‘Ye Dinna Get Used to It,’ follows the aftermath of James “Jamie” Fraser’s appointment as a brigadier general of the Continental Army. His high-ranking position has many responsibilities that challenge and test his capabilities. While he navigates his life through them, he comes across Lord John Grey, whose health has immensely deteriorated. Irrespective of their differences and conflicts, they are forced to team up together when they learn that their loved one, William Ransom, is under a severe threat! SPOILERS AHEAD.

General Jamie Fraser Prepares for a Battle

‘Ye Dinna Get Used to It’ begins with a flashback sequence that features Lord John Grey and his brother, Harold “Hal” Grey. Before the former left for the colonies, the latter made him promise that he would never join the rebels to fight for the independence of America. Irrespective of his promise, Lord John is forced to swear allegiance to the Continental Army after a group of rebels captures him. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Beautyman informs Jamie that George Washington is passing through Philadelphia. The Scotsman decides to host the revered leader and several other high-ranking Continental Army officials for dinner in his friend’s residence.

As the preparations for the dinner progress, Claire Fraser comes across a French soldier named Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette. It doesn’t take long for her to realize that the man before her is set to become an incredible hero who will play a pivotal role in the Siege of Yorktown. Soon, Jamie is informed that a battle is imminent against the British Army, which hasn’t gone far away from Philadelphia after retreating from the city. The update terrorizes the Scotsman a little since he needs to lead 300 soldiers to the battlefield without any prior experience handling such a number.

While Jamie and Claire come to terms with the upcoming battle, Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie tries to return to her home, Lallybroch. When she is on the property’s grounds, she sees two men inside her house. While she questions herself whether she should intervene, Fiona arrives in a van with her two kids, followed by Rob Cameron. Before the kidnapper can hurt him, Bree and others flee from the property. Fiona lets her know that Cameron showed up out of nowhere at her house. This turn of events makes the mother of two consider traveling back in time to join her husband, Roger MacKenzie.

Lord John Grey Surrenders to General Fraser

When a battle becomes imminent for Jamie, he prepares for the same by training a group of soldiers. A camp is set up for him to evaluate his force and for Claire to treat the sick among the enlisted men. Surprisingly, one of her patients is none other than Lord John Grey. He surrenders to “General Fraser” with a severe eye injury. Claire is forced to move his eyeball by her hand to treat it. The Scotsman ends up in the middle of a predicament when his friend surrenders. Even though it is his responsibility to hand over the surrendered prisoner to George Washington, he knows that it will pave the way for Lord John’s execution.

Lord John is surprised at how his residence has been transformed into a Continental Army hub. He is shocked to see the flag of the “United States of America,” sewn by Betsy Ross, on a wall. While he faces his uncertain future, Monsieur Percival Beauchamp shows up in the house to meet him. Claire is surprised to know that Marquis de Lafayette’s companion is actually Lord John’s stepbrother. As it turns out, Percival Beauchamp is actually Perseverance Wainwright, an Englishman who married a French woman from the Beauchamp family.

Wainwright works as a spy in the colonies, exposing him to a terrifying piece of news concerning Lord John’s adoptive son, William Ransom. While conveying the news about the Earl of Ellesmere, he notices his stepbrother’s severe wounds and touches him, which unsettles the latter. Lord John says that the injuries were inflicted by a man who has a “right to touch” him, indicating that Wainwright does not have it. These words hint at their past, ambiguous connection.

William Ransom is Betrayed by His Own Superior

William Ransom’s life becomes eventful when Jane Pocock, the sex worker who is also known as Arabella, visits him at his camp with her sister, Fanny. They let him know that they had to run away from their brothel when Captain Harkness returned to the place for them. Jane asks William for a job, only for him to find one for her as a laundry worker. The British soldier finds it odd that the two girls showed up in an Army camp to escape from a soldier. While he ponders over their arrival, Jane ends up on top of him without asking for his permission.

William is not looking forward to having sex with her, but Jane’s actions bring them closer. Soon, he learns that she ran away not because she feared Harkness but because she killed him for being a barbarous man who hurt her. After listening to her words, he promises to take care of her. Meanwhile, he is summoned by his superior to take a letter to Oberst Von Schnell. To impress his boss, William swears to deliver the correspondence without any mistakes. Little does he know that the letter asks the receiver to capture him and hold him hostage.

William’s capture is ordered by Ezekiel Richardson, a spy working for the Continental Army within the British force. He wants the Earl of Ellesmere in his custody to force Lord John Grey and Harold “Hal” Grey to spill secrets concerning the Queen’s men. Even though Richardson is a rebel, Jamie cannot join hands with him since the former threatens the Scotsman’s biological son, William. He sends Lord John and his nephew, Young Ian, to save the soldier who is under threat.

