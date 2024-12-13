Outlander Season 7 Episode 12 Recap: Carnal Knowledge

The twelfth episode of the seventh season of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander,’ titled ‘Carnal Knowledge,’ follows the aftermath of James “Jamie” Fraser’s arrival in Philadelphia from France. He learns a startling revelation from his friend, Lord John Grey, about the latter’s intimate night with Claire Fraser, which strains their companionship. William Ransom hasn’t yet come to terms with the truth that he is the son of a rebel who fights against the British Army. He releases his anger and frustration on Young Ian. After separating from Lord John, Jamie rushes to Claire and confronts her about her night with the aristocrat! SPOILERS AHEAD.

William Ransom Seeks Comfort in Arabella

The truth that he is the son of Jamie Fraser unsettles William Ransom immensely. He sees himself as a bastard who does not deserve the life he has now. Claire tries to calm him down, but her words only raise more questions concerning his mother’s loyalty toward her husband. She tries to tell him that Jamie didn’t hurt the boy’s adoptive father, only to fail in no time. He storms out of the house in emotional agony, which paves the way for his meeting with a sex worker named Arabella. The young woman accepts him as a bastard and tries to comfort him, but he hurts her by making a scene at the brothel.

William eventually joins his compatriots when the British Army sets out to leave from Philadelphia. As he prepares for the journey, he encounters Young Ian and Rachel Hunter, who have returned from Valley Forge. They inform him of their intention to marry. The soldier smacks Ian right after learning the news and asks the latter why he didn’t tell the former that they are from the same family. Their fight ends in Ian’s arrest on a namesake charge. To make matters worse, William kisses Rachel, revealing his anger is rooted in his unrequited feelings for her. The young Quaker woman punishes him by slapping him and demands him to release her lover.

Meanwhile, Jamie encounters Ian in the custody of the British Army. Rachel informs him of the turn of events that ended in his nephew’s arrest. The Scotsman then confronts his son, William, and asks the young man to release Ian. If he does not oblige, Jamie is ready to reveal the fatherhood of the British soldier to his superiors, which is guaranteed to tarnish his reputation. After ensuring Ian’s release, William returns to the same brothel with his compatriots. He apologizes to Arabella and adds that he has no intention of sleeping with her. However, she is not ready to let him leave her empty-handed, especially since he has paid a lot to save her from ending up with his superior for the night.

Jamie Fraser and Lord John Fight Each Other

After escaping from Lord John’s house with him, Jamie tries to find a way to escape from the city center of Philadelphia. The aristocrat asks him why he fears an encounter with the British soldiers, only for him to reveal that he has something in his possession that is dangerous. Midway through their journey, Lord John tells Jamie that he has carnal knowledge concerning his wife. When the Scotsman tries to fathom the meaning of this revelation, the aristocrat adds that he slept with Claire after learning about the former’s supposed death. He justifies the act by stating that he and Claire imagined Jamie when they were intimate, only to be smacked by the Scotsman.

As Jamie and Lord John fight each other, a group of Continental Army soldiers arrive at the place. One of them identifies the aristocrat as a British Army official after he becomes their prisoner. Even though he says he is not in the service anymore, a letter confirming his return to the force eliminates his chance to be a free man. He is taken to a Continental Army camp, where he is welcomed by Denzell Hunter, who treats the former’s wounds. The doctor also soon learns that the rebels find Lord John’s dead body more valuable than what he can offer alive. This detail motivates Denzell to give a knife to his acquaintance so that the latter can escape from the camp.

Meanwhile, Jamie meets George Washington and passes correspondence from France about the Continental Army’s allyship with the European country. The high-ranking official is impressed by the Scotsman’s courage and commitment to the rebels’ cause, which makes him appoint the latter as the leader of the battalion in Philadelphia. In the Continental Army camp, Lord John severs the rope that ties his hands together using the knife Denzell gives him. Unfortunately, before he can escape from the place, the rebels follow him with guns that rain bullets in his direction.

Jamie and Claire Make Amends After a Heated Confrontation

After getting appointed as a brigadier general, Jamie returns to Claire and confronts her about sleeping with Lord John. When he asks about the specifics of the night, she informs him that she barely remembers anything after getting drunk. When the Scotsman asks her whether she had sex with his friend improperly, using the word “bugger,” she loses her patience and leaves the room in anger. Claire finds Jamie’s obsession with her sexual encounter intolerable. She reminds him that she has been most understanding whenever he slept with other women in the past, which makes him more grounded.

Irrespective of their confrontation, Jamie reaffirms his love for Claire by stating that he wants to be with her even if she sleeps with the entire British Army fleet. The reconciliation takes them to the dinner table, where they have sex after a long while. After dealing with immense grief and anger, they find comfort in each other physically, which also calms them down, irrespective of the intensity of their intimacy. This reunion clarifies that Jamie and Claire are inseparable despite the challenges and differences they face. The latter is happy about the maturity they display but is alarmed to know that her husband has abandoned Lord John in the hands of the Continental Army.

