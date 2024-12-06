Outlander Season 7 Episode 11 Recap: A Hundredweight of Stones

The eleventh episode of the seventh season of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander,’ titled ‘A Hundredweight of Stones,’ follows the aftermath of the revelation that Jamie Fraser is dead. Claire Fraser accepts the need to marry Lord John Grey to protect herself from the British Army after her role as a rebel spy surfaces. The unexpected and necessary union paves the way for the formation of an unusual companionship that provides comfort to both of them. Roger and Buck MacKenzie continue their journey to find the former’s father, Jeremiah Walter MacKenzie, only to come across a valuable thing that confirms their doubts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Claire Fraser and Lord John Grey Mourn the Supposed Death of Jamie Together

‘A Hundredweight of Stones’ begins with Claire Fraser and Lord John Grey’s wedding ceremony. Both of them swear to care for each other with heavy hearts. The British aristocrat’s decision to marry the wife of a Continental Army leader surprises William Ransom, only for the former to clarify that he will do anything to safeguard the love of Jamie Fraser’s life. The young soldier does not understand the strength of the relationship his father figure shares with the rebellious Scotsman. After the wedding, Claire returns to her room and immerses herself in sadness again. Her cries reach the ears of Lord John, who shows up in her chamber to mourn the loss of Jamie together.

Claire and Lord John’s shared grief brings them together physically. They make love deliriously, imagining being with Jamie, whom they both love. The following morning, the former wakes up and confronts what happened the previous night. Still, she is not burdened with the unforeseen lovemaking since she knows that she cherishes intimacy with the love of her life rather than with the man who shares the bed with her. That is also the case with Lord John, who reveals to her that Jamie offered the latter’s body to him once. He adds that he didn’t accept the offer to protect his friendship with the Scotsman.

During the conversation, Lord John also talks about having a secret boyfriend with whom he shared intimacy for a considerable while. His company provides comfort to Claire, who does not have to deal with the apparent death of her partner alone. Meanwhile, Young Ian mourns the loss of his uncle with Rachel Hunter. He is burdened with the grief of losing his father and uncle around the same time, only for his partner to comfort her. Finally, he discloses his past relationship with Emily. Rachel is taken aback when she learns that the Native American woman is still alive. Still, she manages to come to terms with it when Young Ian clarifies that he loves only her.

Rob Cameron Shows Up Before Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie

Roger and Buck MacKenzie travel back to the past, believing Rob Cameron kidnapped the former’s son, Jemmy, and went back in time to find a treasure. Their journey takes them to the possibility of the former’s father, Jeremiah Walter MacKenzie, being alive. They enquire about the strange man seen in the region and come across a Royal Air Force jacket worn by officers like Jeremiah. Despite the unexpected encounter with the jacket, the MacKenzie cousins fail to learn anything more about the man who wore it. Buck asks Roger whether they are deviating from their search for Jemmy, only for him to reply that he feels the fates of his father and son are somehow interconnected.

While Roger and Buck continue their search for Jemmy and Jeremiah, Rob Cameron shows up before Brianna. He reveals that he never traveled back in time. The scarf he left at the stones was a distraction to eliminate Roger and Buck from the picture. He wants to force Brianna and Jemmy to join him in embarking on a journey to the United States to find the treasure hidden by Jamie. The confrontation ends with the mother smashing the head of the kidnapper with a pan. Now, she has to find the location where Cameron hid her son and rescue him. The place can be none other than the cave where she worked as an engineer.

Jamie Fraser Reunites With Claire After Returning From Death

After her night of intimacy with Lord John, Claire starts to accept the turn of events that deeply affected her. She keeps herself busy by caring for Henry Grey, who reveals his wish to marry Mercy Woodcock. His uncle stands against the potential marital union of the young soldier and a Black woman, which surprises Claire, who sees seeds of bigotry in the British aristocrat. Lord John tells her he opposes the marriage because he knows Henry’s father will disown the young man if he weds his lover. Meanwhile, the newlyweds host some of the high-ranking officials of the British Army at their house.

William Ransom is the night’s star attraction, as an agreeable maiden named Peggy expresses her wish to spend her time with him. However, he hasn’t moved on from his feelings for Rachel Hunter. As the party progresses, the officer who informed Lord John about Claire’s impending arrest reveals himself as a spy affiliated with the Continental Army. He tells the new mistress of the mansion that he informed her husband about her possible execution to save her. Furthermore, he tries to recruit her as a spy who can keep her eyes on Lord John. However, she does not intend to betray her new “husband” in particular.

To Claire’s surprise, Jamie appears alive out of nowhere, paving the way for their reunion after a brief separation. He tells his partner and Lord John that he never boarded the sunken ship. The conversation ends up about William, only for the latter to listen to the same without the trio’s knowledge. The young soldier learns that he is really the son of Jamie, a rebel. Meanwhile, a group of British men-at-arms tries to capture the Scotsman, who escapes from them after holding Lord John at gunpoint briefly.

Read More: Does the Dog Rollo Die in Outlander?