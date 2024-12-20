Outlander Season 7 Episode 13 Recap: Hello, Goodbye

The thirteenth episode of the seventh season of Starz’s period drama series ‘Outlander,’ titled ‘Hello, Goodbye,’ follows a series of unions or reunions. Claire and James “Jamie” Fraser join hands together to bless their nephew, Young Ian Murray, who welcomes Rachel Hunter to his life as his wife. The newlyweds are surrounded by friends and family to celebrate the beginning of their marital journey, even though Ian and Jamie have to join the Continental forces soon to continue fighting for the colonies. Meanwhile, Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie and Roger MacKenzie progress in finding Jemmy and Jerry MacKenzie, respectively! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Young Ian and Rachel Explore Their Marital Togetherness

Jamie and Claire overcome a tumultuous challenge in the twelfth episode of the seventh season to reaffirm their love for each other, especially after the former discovers that his wife has slept with his friend. The duo strengthens their relationship and remains present for their nephew, Young Ian, by filling in the shoes of the latter’s deceased father, Ian Murray, and absent mother, Jenny Fraser Murray. They also await the arrival of Denzell Hunter, the brother of the bride, to bless her. The doctor arrives before the ceremony starts and expresses how relieved he is to see his sister share her life with Ian.

When Denzell accompanies Rachel to the war for the first time, he feels guilty for introducing a world of violence to her. His guilt evaporates away when he realizes that his actions have paved the way for the union of his sibling and Ian. The ceremony concludes jovially, but the occasion is not all about happiness and celebration for Jamie. The Scotsman and Denzell talk about Lord John Grey as the doctor reveals to the former that the English aristocrat ran away from a Continental Army camp. Jamie is relieved to know that his friend has a fighting chance to survive.

Ian and Rachel consummate their marriage with endearing intensity. Even though they are nervous about the ordeal, their love for each other conquers their concerns and helps them cherish the moment. Still, the bride is concerned about her husband’s impending departure to join the Revolutionary War. Ian’s uncle, Jamie, also ends up having a sleepless night. He finds it hard to sleep in the same bed on which Claire and Lord John shared intimacy. His wife finds the concern outrageous, and soon, he manages to move ahead of the predicament. While they share their worry for Lord John, the aristocrat is discovered by Continental Army soldiers, only for him to pretend to be an escaped captive of the British Army to save his life.

Roger and Buck Find Jerry MacKenzie

Roger and his cousin, Buck, haven’t given up on the possibility of finding the former’s father, Jerry MacKenzie. They come across the possibility of the RAF officer traveling back in time through the cave where Roger’s wife, Bree, worked. They walk toward the place and encounter a boy who confirms their suspicions. The young man reveals to the MacKenzie cousins that he did meet a strange-looking individual in the vicinity and points the duo in a direction. As they continue their journey, they meet Jerry, who is surprised to meet the two men. While he guards himself, Roger and Buck clarify that they are time travelers like him.

To garner Jerry’s trust, Roger reveals to Jerry that the British prime minister of the latter’s time is Winston Churchill. The two cousins then guide the RAF officer to the cave so that he can return to his real period. Before he leaves, Roger adds that the former’s son will be alright and that Britain will somehow win World War II. Irrespective of the time they get together, he does not reveal to Jerry that he is none other than the latter’s son. After Jerry departs from their current timeline, Roger realizes that he arrived in 1739 because he thought about his father as a son before embarking on the journey to find his child, Jemmy.

The realization convinces Roger that Jemmy has never traveled back to 1739. He further understands that the year becomes part of his journey only because he has always wanted to discover what really happened to Jerry. While the reality behind his arrival in the period sinks in him, Bree tries her best to find their son.

Bree and Mandy Find Jemmy Without Rob Cameron

After the initial confrontation between Bree and Rob Cameron, which ends with the former beating up the latter, she locks him up in her house and asks for her son’s location. The kidnapper does not have any indication to reveal it despite the threats since he knows that the young mother won’t do anything that will jeopardize the safety and comfort of Jemmy. When he remains silent, she relies on the special skills of her daughter, Amanda “Mandy” MacKenzie. Since the young girl can “feel” the presence of her brother, Bree starts looking for her child with Mandy in the backseat guiding her.

After looking for Jemmy in circles multiple times, Bree comes across a board about the cave where she worked with Cameron. She connects the dots and realizes that the kidnapper must have hidden her son in the same place. Her assumption turns out to be true as the episode reveals Jemmy inside the cave. He calls for help repeatedly, only for none to show up before him. Finally, he decides to take matters into his own hands. The young boy remembers his mother’s descriptions of the cave and explores the place accordingly, only to come out of it. In no time, he is spotted by Bree and Mandy.

Mysteriously, Cameron disappears from Bree’s house by the time she leads a group of police officers to the place. She is dumbfounded to find the room where she locked him up empty. Irrespective of his whereabouts, Bree has other matters to prioritize. She knows that Roger, her husband, will not return to her timeline without their son if he doesn’t learn about the child never traveling back in time. Thus, she decides to find him and guide him back home.

