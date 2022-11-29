Brianne Dias My 600-lb Life Update: Where is She Now?

The documentary series ‘My 600-lb Life’ on TLC follows morbidly obese people as they struggle to lose their excess weight—roughly 600 pounds—to lead healthy lives. The series depicts several phases of these journeys when individuals adhere to tough food restrictions to reach their goal weight. They receive instructions from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now, who offers patients a customized diet and exercise routine to aid in weight loss. Patients can have weight-loss surgery after being approved.

Numerous people have shared their miraculous weight reduction experiences on the television show since its launch in 2012. While some of them encounter exciting journeys, others face more difficult processes. Brianne Dias, who made an appearance in season 7 episode 2, fits into the former group because of her ability to maintain her courage in the face of several difficulties during her journey. Thus, as viewers must be wondering about her whereabouts now, here’s what we found out!

Brianne Dias’ My 600-lb Life Journey

Brianne Dias appeared in season 7 as a 30-year-old woman from Florence, Oregon. Weighing 742 pounds at the time, Brianne admitted to gorging on junk food throughout her entire day with the help of her husband, Rick, who would also bring her fast food. However, she was tired of her static life that she mainly spent in her bed and only woke up in the morning to eat. Brianne feared crashing her body because of her weight or losing her life someday and also felt guilty for her dependency on Rick. But her food addiction is not something she had in her early childhood.

Brianne shared that her childhood was a normal and happy one where she mostly lived with her mother. Her father was in the Air Force, so he wasn’t around much until she turned 5. After that, when their family grew, and she had another brother and sister, Brianne started feeling neglected and ignored, mainly by her father. She said that the additional attention they received from their father drove her to seek comfort in food. Brianne was especially heartbroken when at the age of 13, he called her “fat and awful” for the first time and made her feel even more isolated.

As the father began imposing more rules on Brianne because of her weight gain, fights between her and the family kept increasing, affecting her psychological and emotional well-being. She also felt disconnected from her mother, seeing that the latter never stood up for her during any fights. Thus, she kept spiraling into more food addiction and gained over 180 pounds as a teenager. As an adult, Brianne rebelled against her family through drinking and partying, which further tipped her weight gain, and a sexual abuse experience around the same time made things worse.

Even after marrying Rick, Brianne’s weight gain continued, which further strained her marriage as it affected her chances of pregnancy. Thus, to mend her life for the better and restart a new chapter with her husband, Brianne contacted Dr. Now and made the difficult journey to Houston with Rick and her mother, Bridget. Upon seeing her weight to be that high, Brianne was embarrassed as well as motivated to take drastic measures. Thus, when the doctor prescribed her a low-carb, high-protein diet, she took up the challenge positively and followed the recommendations religiously.

Where is Brianne Dias Today?

Brianne had one of the most inspiring journeys of weight loss, where she stuck to the program even through challenging periods during the journey. Even when Rick suffered a heart and could not move to Houston for her second appointment, she made the journey alone and lived there till the end. In two months, while Brianne was asked to lose 120 pounds, she went above and beyond and lost 138 pounds, bringing her weight to 604 pounds. Thus, she was approved and underwent her gastric sleeve bypass surgery successfully.

She even went to therapy to address her emotional issues and confronted her mother about the same to quit emotional eating in the future. Therefore, continuing her weight loss journey by herself, Brianne lost almost 350 pounds and got down to 397 pounds by the end of her episode. After a year, she also appeared in the follow-up ‘Where Are They Now?’ episode, where the scales showed her to be 340 pounds. However, a bad stomach pain and bleeding derailed her progress which later turned out that she was pregnant but had suffered a terrible miscarriage.

Brianne was devastated but later became hopeful of the idea that she had better chances of being pregnant again. Sadly, her life took another major turn when she discovered that her husband, Rick, was cheating on her with another woman. This wrecked her beliefs and broke her heart, but she did not let it drown her spirits. There were further allegations from the other side that Brianne had cheated on Rick as well, but it amounted to nothing more due to lack of evidence. Thus, Brianne confirmed in March 2021 that she and Rick were finally divorced.

Nevertheless, Brianne’s positivity has helped her regain confidence and move ahead in life. She has since gotten happily married to the love of her life, Christopher Riley, on October 9, 2021. She also confirmed that since her first appearance, she brought down her weight by 500 pounds and was soon about to get her excess skin removal surgery. Surprisingly, before getting married, the happy couple also found out that Brianne was pregnant.

The adorable couple finally had their baby boy, River Jameson Edward Riley, in January 2022. The couple also has a great relationship with Brianne’s stepdaughter with Rick, Catrina Dias, and Chris’ two older children from a previous relationship. Thus, we only wish Brianne and her family a happy and healthy life ahead.

