Diana Bunch My 600-lb Life Update: Where is She Now?

TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life’ chronicles the journey and struggle of morbidly obese people trying to lose their excess weight, roughly 600 lbs, to live a healthier life. The series has developed a sizable fan base over the years because of each distinctive patient and the things they experience from those encounters. Under the guidance of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now, and his meticulously planned diet and exercises, they need to follow the procedure. After its successful implementation, they may be eligible for the long-awaited weight-loss surgery.

The reality series has included a variety of physical makeover accounts across its 10 seasons, from the inspiring to the more challenging ones. Diana Bunch, from season 5 episode 7, is one such individual who went through a really interesting experience. Whatever the situation may be, it is now pretty obvious that fans always want to know where they are after the cameras stop recording them. Now that Diana’s been away from the show for years, if you’re curious about where she is now, here’s what we found out!

Diana Bunch’s My 600-lb Life Journey

Diana Bunch appeared in season 5 of the show as a 55-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington. Weighing 601 pounds, Diana was in stabbing pain and misery, all because of her weight. She had lymphedema on her legs as well as open sores and blisters, which were so painful that she rarely wanted to get out of bed. Her situation made it painful for her to walk; thus, she could only manage to clean herself three times a week with the help of her friend, Tracy. However, all the pain vanished once Diana began eating, and its frequency only increased as the day went by.

“When I wake up, the first thing I think about is food…When I’m eating something it’s not just that it tastes good in my mouth, it tastes good in my whole body, my whole body is involved in that rush of pleasure,” said Diana while describing her food addiction. However, this addiction is not something she developed in her childhood. There were a few crises in her home while growing up, with her mother being sick, her elder sister having a heart condition, and her father being out of work for a while.

Diana didn’t have many problems until she began feeling isolated, unsafe, and insecure. Her core emotional pain began when this attention was validated by two older boys when she was 11. But this attention became her nightmare when she was molested by them, and she couldn’t confide in anyone fearing it was her fault. Feeling more alone, unprotected, and pushing down her pain, Diana turned to food for safety and comfort. But she couldn’t eat much because of her mother’s strict rules to avoid being overweight.

But in her 20s, when Diana began living away from home. Having the freedom to eat whatever, her addiction went out of control and her weight quickly reached the 600-pound mark. Later, her job at the Air Force was also terminated because of her weight and unfavorable health. Thus, looking at her deteriorating condition, Diana contacted Dr. Now and made her journey to Houston, with the help of her friends, niece – Megan and her family, and even the EMS who helped her get on the van.

The doctor asked Diana to lose 50 pounds in the first month to get approval for the surgery. Although she did follow the diet with Megan’s help and lost 44 pounds, since it wasn’t enough, she was asked to lose 40 pounds in another month. As Diana began putting more effort into her exercises and diet, she managed to lose 67 pounds in the next month, making her total weight loss 107 pounds and getting her weight to 494. Thus, she got approved for bariatric surgery.

Where is Diana Bunch Today?

Diana Bunch faced some affront from her niece, Megan, who believed that the former wasn’t grateful enough for the fact that she catered to all her dietary needs. Megan, for instance, was also seen saying to her husband that she wanted to take her kids and leave Houston. However, she later went back in her decision, and Diana comfortably went ahead with her sleeve-style gastric bypass surgery. Thus, after the surgery, by the end of the year, Diana successfully lost 265 pounds, bringing down her total weight to 336 pounds.

Diana not only made progress during the show but also continued with her weight loss plan of strict diet, exercises, and emotional therapy after her time on the show. She reappeared in the follow-up ‘Where Are They Now?’ episode a year later, where she revealed that she made even more progress over the next year by losing another 160 pounds. Thus, Diana reached her goal weight by bringing it down to 195 pounds. This made Diana’s triumph one of the highest among all the cast members who have appeared on the show thus far.

Since Diana already reached her goal weight, Dr. Now, in probably a first, asked her not to lose any more weight. Hence, she will no longer make an appearance for a follow-up update. She cleared her situation with her fans, saying, “Since I was at my goal weight when my second episode aired, there won’t be any more follow-up.” Diana is now happily spending time with her family, grand-nieces and nephews, and friends back in her hometown, Seattle. Thus, we only wish her a happy and healthy life in the future ahead.

