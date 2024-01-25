Britt Poulton to Direct Blood Peach Next; to be Filmed in Utah

Britt Poulton is set to direct ‘Blood Peach’ next. The filming of the project will start in Utah on an unannounced date. The movie revolves around a troubled teen girl residing in a religious Mormon town, who befriends a mysterious woman who tends a peach orchard with her own blood, setting in motion a series of tragic events.

Poulton is known for ‘Them That Follow,’ a thriller drama she wrote and directed with Dan Madison Savage. The film features Olivia Colman alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, and Walton Goggins. The thriller made its premiere in the Dramatic Competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Set in the depths of Appalachia, the film follows a community where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove their devotion to God. A pastor’s daughter harbors a secret that jeopardizes her community.

Poulton made her debut as a director with the short film ‘Lizard King,’ which captures a poignant moment between a brother and sister in the deserts of Southern Utah. She also co-wrote the screenplay for the mystery thriller ‘Profile,’ which centers on an undercover British journalist who infiltrates the online propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, only to find herself drawn into the organization by her recruiter.

Although the cast of the movie is yet to be finalized, it is rumored that Emily Blunt and Colin Farrell are being considered to play the mysterious woman and Captain Rowdy Prince respectively. Blunt is gearing up for the release of the action-comedy ‘The Fall Guy,’ also starring Ryan Gosling, after portraying Liza Drake in ‘Pain Hustlers,’ and Kitty Oppenheimer in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Farrell, on the other hand, is shooting Max’s crime drama series ‘The Penguin,’ a spin-off of Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman.’

Searchlight Studios is behind the production of ‘Blood Peach.’ The studio distributed last year’s acclaimed films such as Yorgos Lanthimos’ period drama ‘Poor Things‘ and Andrew Haigh’s romantic movie ‘All of Us Strangers.’ The production company’s upcoming projects include ‘Suncoast,’ the feature directorial debut of Laura Chinn. The coming-of-age drama stars Laura Linney, Nico Parker, and Woody Harrelson.

Utah, the principal location, is known for hosting the shooting of renowned productions such as Paramount Network’s Western drama ‘Yellowstone‘ and Angel Studios’ Christian series ‘The Chosen.’

