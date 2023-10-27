8 Movies Like Pain Hustlers You Must See

‘Pain Hustlers’ emerges as a thrilling crime drama, a cinematic creation orchestrated by the visionary director David Yates. Drawing inspiration from Evan Hughes’ 2022 novel bearing the same title, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including the likes of Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy García, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman. The narrative unfolds around the life of Liza Drake, a determined high school dropout who, against all odds, secures employment within a fading pharmaceutical venture located in the sun-soaked landscapes of Central Florida. Little does she suspect that this seemingly mundane job will propel her into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy, fraught with deadly consequences.

8. Master (2016)

‘Master’ is a gripping action-crime Korean film directed by Cho Ui-seok, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Lee Byung-hun, Gang Dong-won, and Kim Woo-bin. The movie centers on the intricate cat-and-mouse game between a charismatic con artist (Lee Byung-hun), a tenacious detective (Gang Dong-won), and a skilled hacker (Kim Woo-bin) who are all entangled in a high-stakes financial scam. Much like ‘Pain Hustlers,’ ‘Master’ paints a thrilling narrative around crime, deception, and the intricate world of underground conspiracies, making it a compelling watch for those who enjoy the intricate web of intrigue and suspense presented in ‘Pain Hustlers.’

7. The Wizard of Lies (2017)

‘The Wizard of Lies,’ directed by Barry Levinson, is an engrossing film chronicling the true story of the infamous Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, portrayed by Robert De Niro. Akin to ‘Pain Hustlers,’ it explores the darker side of corporate intrigue, deceit, and the criminal mind, revealing how seemingly ordinary individuals can become ensnared in a world of deception and betrayal. The movie dives into Madoff’s elaborate financial deception and its devastating consequences on countless investors. The film’s cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Alessandro Nivola, delivers engrossing performances that add depth to this tale of financial crime and its far-reaching impact.

6. All the Queen’s Horses (2017)

‘All the Queen’s Horses’ directed by Kelly Richmond Pope, is a documentary film that unravels a jaw-dropping plot surrounding Rita Crundwell, the perpetrator of the largest municipal fraud in U.S. history. Similar to ‘Pain Hustlers,’ it explores the dark underbelly of corruption and conspiracy, but in this case, it’s a real-life tale of embezzlement within a small town. The documentary delves into the shocking revelations of how a trusted public official siphoned millions from Dixon, Illinois, to fund her extravagant equestrian lifestyle. While it takes on a different format from a fictional crime drama, ‘All the Queen’s Horses’ shares the theme of unsuspecting individuals at the center of a vast criminal conspiracy, making it a compelling and cautionary tale.

5. Sharper (2023)

‘Sharper,’ directed by Benjamin Caron, is a high-stakes crime thriller that resonates with the same pulse-pounding intensity as ‘Pain Hustlers.’ In this narrative starring Sebastian Stan in the lead role, motivations blur and chaos ensues as a clever con artist manipulates the wealthy elites of Manhattan, mirroring the intricate web of crime and conspiracy portrayed in ‘Pain Hustlers.’ Both films plunge into the murky waters of deception, revealing the unsuspecting victims entangled in complex schemes. While ‘Pain Hustlers’ explores pharmaceutical intrigue in Central Florida, ‘Sharper’ takes the audience on a thrilling ride through the glitzy avenues of New York, showcasing the darker side of ambition and deceit, making them compelling counterparts in the realm of crime dramas.

4. Fairplay (2023)

‘Fairplay,’ under the skillful direction of Chloe Domont, mirrors the suspenseful intrigue of ‘Pain Hustlers’ as it navigates a world of high-stakes ambition and personal turmoil. In a parallel to ‘Pain Hustlers,’ where a seemingly ordinary job plunges the protagonist into a criminal conspiracy, ‘Fairplay’ tells the tale of an unexpected promotion within a cutthroat hedge fund, setting the stage for a rollercoaster of emotional turmoil, echoing the unraveling lives at the heart of ‘Pain Hustlers.’ Both films show the consequences of ambition and the secrets that fester beneath the surface, providing an engaging look at how personal relationships are tested in the face of overwhelming pressure and danger.

3. Emily the Criminal (2022)

‘Emily the Criminal,’ a compelling crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford, explores a storyline reminiscent of the gritty intrigue found in ‘Pain Hustlers.’ Starring Aubrey Plaza in a standout performance as the titular character, the film highlights the life of Emily Benetto, who, much like the central character in ‘Pain Hustlers,’ is faced with dire circumstances. Emily, burdened by student debt and hindered by a criminal record, takes a perilous dive into the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles through a credit card scam, drawing eerie parallels to the central character’s unexpected descent into crime in ‘Pain Hustlers.’ Both films offer a riveting exploration of individuals pushed to the brink, navigating complex moral and criminal landscapes.

2. Michael Clayton (2007)

‘Michael Clayton,’ a legal thriller directed by Tony Gilroy, stars George Clooney as the eponymous character. The plot follows Clayton, a ‘fixer’ for a prestigious law firm, who becomes entangled in a complex case when one of the firm’s attorneys has a crisis of conscience. As he navigates corporate intrigue and ethical dilemmas, Clooney’s performance shines. This film shares thematic connections with ‘Pain Hustlers,’ where both protagonists find themselves at the nexus of corporate wrongdoing. While ‘Pain Hustlers’ explores the pharmaceutical industry’s underbelly, ‘Michael Clayton’ dives into the morally complex world of legal and corporate ethics, making them kindred tales of high-stakes intrigue and personal redemption.

1. Side Effects (2013)

In ‘Side Effects,’ a psychological thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, Rooney Mara portrays Emily Taylor, a young woman whose life unravels after her husband’s release from prison. Under the care of psychiatrist Dr. Banks, played by Jude Law, Emily is prescribed a new experimental drug with unexpected and alarming side effects. The film delves into the intricate layers of pharmaceutical manipulation and mental health, echoing the thematic depth of ‘Pain Hustlers.’ Just as ‘Pain Hustlers’ explores the darker aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, ‘Side Effects’ dissects the blurred lines of morality within the medical field. Mara, Law, and the talented cast deliver riveting performances, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. If you enjoyed the gripping narrative and moral complexities of ‘Pain Hustlers,’ ‘Side Effects’ offers a similarly thrilling experience, making it a must-watch for fans seeking intense psychological drama and unexpected plot twists.

