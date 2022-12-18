8 Movies Like Side Effects You Must See

Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, and Jude Law form the star cast of the crime drama movie ‘Side Effects.’ Steven Soderbergh’s directorial explores a woman’s mental health deterioration after her husband gets arrested. Emily seeks psychiatric help when her problems just don’t go away. Jonathan Banks, the psychiatrist, prescribes a medicine that alters her behavior. She is then accused of her husband’s murder and Banks’ career hangs in the balance.

The 2013 movie features the intricacies of mental illnesses along with a patient’s relationship with their psychiatrist. Furthermore, the movie is reportedly inspired by real incidents that haunted the lives of a few people. Powerful performances and an engaging plot make this movie a must-watch. If you want to watch movies that revolve around such themes, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Side Effects’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Color of Night (1994)

Richard Rush’s drama mystery movie ‘Color Of Night’ features Bruce Willis and Jane March in leading roles. After taking over his deceased friend’s therapy group, Bill, a colorblind doctor starts having passionate sexual encounters with a mysterious young lady. Consequently, he finds himself being hunted by an unidentified killer. The movie blends the issues of mental health and a psychiatrist-patient relationship intricately. The mystery behind the patients of both Bill and Banks is immense. They each get in trouble over one of the people they help.

7. Body of Influence (1993)

The advent of an exotic, mysterious lady throws a successful psychiatrist’s world into disarray and forces him to demonstrate how far he would go for her affection. Directed by Gregory Dark, the drama thriller movie features the unraveling of psychiatrist Jonathan Brooks’ life. Even though Emily and Banks don’t have a romantic relationship in ‘Side Effects,’ the movie does reflect the intricacies of the doctor-patient relationship. This aspect is further mirrored in ‘Body Of Influence’ as well.

6. Dressed to Kill (1980)

Liz Blake, a prostitute, is placed in peril when she witnesses a strange lady killing housewife Kate Miller. The true killer wants to silence the lone witness to the crime since Liz is believed by the police to be the murderer. Written and directed by Brian De Palma, the movie revolves around various mysteries and subtle layers of plot. With Angie Dickinson and Michael Caine in the lead, ‘Dressed to Kill,’ like ‘Side Effects,’ makes an innocent person a suspect in the murder. Both movies explore the mental illnesses in female characters as well.

5. The Three Faces Of Eve (1957)

The book ‘The Three Faces of Eve: A Case of Multiple Personality’ penned by Corbett H. Thigpen and Hervey M. Cleckley forms the basis of the drama mystery movie ‘The Three Faces Of Eve.’ Directed by Nunnally Johnson, the movie follows the life and diagnosis of Eve White with Multiple Personality Disorder. Furthermore, it charts the experience of the doctor treating her as well. Diagnosis of mental illnesses and the experiences of a troubled female is depicted in the movie. Such similar themes find portrayal in both ‘Side Effects’ and ‘The Three Faces Of Eve.’

4. Primal Fear (1996)

Based on William Diehl’s novel, ‘Primal Fear’ is a crime drama movie. When Aaron Stampler, a young altar boy, is charged with killing a priest, his life is forever altered. When Martin Vail, a well-known attorney, chooses to take up his case, things take an unexpected turn. Helmed by Gregory Hoblit, the movie revolves around the murder and the case that surrounded the accused. In the movie ‘Side Effects’ as well, we see a murder investigation that accuses Emily and the subsequent case that proves the guilt of the person responsible. Furthermore, the mental state of the accused in both movies seems to be unsettled.

3. The Woman in the Window (2021)

‘The Woman in the Window’ is based on the eponymous novel by writer A.J. Finn. It features the life of a woman with agoraphobia, who keeps an eye on her neighbors through the window. When she witnesses a terrifying act of violence, she calls the police. However, her version of events is contested and has no basis in truth. Directed by Joe Wright, the crime drama movie stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Anthony Mackie. Both female protagonists of the movies ‘Side Effects’ and ‘The Woman in the Window’ suffer from a shaky mental state. Due to the medicines and illnesses they have, it’s difficult for them to remember the sequence of events and present an honest picture.

2. Diabolique (1955)

Originally titled ‘Les diaboliques,’ the French crime drama movie is based on the novel ‘Celle qui n’était plus’ written by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcejac. It follows the murder of a school principal by his wife and mistress. They plan the perfect murder to get rid of the malicious man. Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot, the murder mystery movie presents the perfect crime. You’ll have to watch the movie ‘Side Effects’ to know if Emily murdered her husband, but the overarching aspect in both these movies is similar.

1. A Woman Under The Influence

‘A Woman Under The Influence’ is a drama romance movie by writer and director John Cassavetes. The plot centers on a woman whose peculiar actions cause friction with her reputed husband and family. Even though Mabel’s husband Nick adores her, the pressure caused by her mental illness puts a strain on their marriage. Gena Rowlands and Peter Falk lead the movie. Emily also faces issues in her personal life and marriage due to her mental state. ‘A Woman Under The Influence’ also explores similar aspects to highlight the impact of mental illness on people and relationships.

