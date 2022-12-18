Is Side Effects Based on a True Story?

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, ‘Side Effects’ (2013) is a psychological thriller film that revolves around two people: Dr. Jonathan Banks (Jude Law), a psychiatrist, and Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara), a young woman who becomes Jonathan’s patient. Emily claims to suffer from depression. After a seemingly failed suicide attempt, she meets Jonathan and agrees to work with him on her issues. After the drugs that Jonathan initially prescribes don’t work, he reaches out to Emily’s former psychiatrist, Victoria Siebert (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who suggests that Jonathan should prescribe a new drug called Ablixa to Emily.

Initially, Emily gets better while using Ablixa and decides that she will keep taking it despite the sleepwalking side effects. However, during one such episode, she stabs her husband to death, triggering a chain of events that brings down both the drug and the doctor who prescribed it. A core of the narrative of ‘Side Effects’ is dedicated to the potential side effects of anti-depressants. If that has made you wonder whether ‘Side Effects’ is inspired by actual events,’ we got you covered.

Is Side Effects a True Story?

No, ‘Side Effects’ is not based on a true story. Soderbergh developed the film from a script by Scott Z. Burns, who told the Interview Magazine that he wrote the ‘Side Effects’ script intending to direct himself. He compared his attempts to get the film made to the myth of Sisyphus. “Trying to get it made was like pushing a boulder up a hill for seven or eight years and then realizing that the hill has no top and eventually you’re going to get crushed by the boulder or possibly push it forever. Or, you let somebody else do it [laughs], like Steven, and all of a sudden there is no boulder and there’s no hill,” the scriptwriter said.

‘Side Effects’ is Soderbergh and Burns’ third film together after ‘The Informant!’ (2009) and ‘Contagion’ (2011).’ The first half promises that the film will explore big pharma and how it exploits the people and the system before turning into a conventional psychological thriller. The focus of the narrative shifts from corporate greed to personal one. We can even say that the ending vindicates a big pharmaceutical company and its anti-depressant drug.

One can understand Soderbergh’s reasons for this. After all, he directed ‘Erin Brockovich’ (2000), a movie about a regular citizen taking on a big company. Perhaps he wanted not to be repetitive, and that’s why he chose to tell this story. Soderbergh and Burns’ previous work, ‘Contagion,’ is also set in the healthcare system and touches on big pharma and its malpractices. So, it’s entirely possible that they wanted to do something different with ‘Side Effects.’

Burns did extensive research while penning the script. He was fascinated by psychology and consulted both healthcare professionals and patients.

“Ten years ago, or so, I spent months trailing a forensic psychiatrist at Bellevue Hospital who dealt with people whose psychiatric problems had led them into crimes,” Burns told the same outlet. “I met patients and heard about their crimes. I learned about the intersection of psychopharmacology and the law and psychiatry—there were just so many complicated stories.”

The co-screenwriter of ‘The Bourne Ultimatum‘ continued, “We are getting better at making drugs that can change people’s brains. If, as a society, we start to take more and more of these drugs for different reasons, it becomes more complicated to assess what a person’s internal state really is. Are we experiencing a slightly tweaked version of them? I wanted to find a story within that world, and I wanted to do a little mind-f***ing.”

Clearly, reality is embedded in the narrative of ‘Side Effects.’ There are real-life stories where people on anti-depressants turned violent and killed others. But the story depicted in Soderbergh’s film is not true.

