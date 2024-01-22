Kristen Stewart Directorial Debut The Chronology of Water to be Filmed in Oregon

Kristen Stewart’s feature directorial debut ‘The Chronology of Water’ will start filming in Oregon on an undisclosed date. The biographical film revolves around Lidia Yuknavitch, a lifelong swimmer and aspiring Olympian who secures a college swimming scholarship in Texas to escape a troubled family life. Losing her scholarship due to substance abuse, Lidia relocates to Eugene and joins the University of Oregon. Accepted by Ken Kesey, she becomes one of thirteen graduate students working on the collaborative novel ‘Caverns.’ Amidst a backdrop of drugs, alcohol, bisexual relationships, and the exploration of sadomasochism, Lidia confronts her inner demons. Eventually, her career as a writer and teacher, coupled with the love of her husband and son, replaces the earlier chaos in her life.

Stewart wrote the film with Andy Mingo, the husband of Lidia, based on the author’s memoir of the same name. The film is produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss of Scott Free, along with Mingo. In 2017, Stewart collaborated with Scott Free for her short film directorial debut ‘Come Swim,’ which was screened at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The actress is gearing up for the release of ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ in which she stars alongside Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco. She is also a part of the cast of ‘Love Me,’ a sci-fi drama also starring Steven Yeun. Her recent credits include Timlin in ‘Crimes of the Future‘ and Princess Diana in ‘Spencer,’ a performance which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Stewart is currently taking a break from acting to finish the biographical movie. “I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else. Yeah, I will quit the fucking business. I won’t make a-fucking-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going,” the actress told Variety.

Imogen Poots will portray Lidia in the movie. Poots featured in Prime Video’s science-fiction series ‘Outer Range,’ starring alongside Josh Brolin, playing the character Autumn Rivers. The show follows a rancher’s struggle for land and family, unveiling a profound mystery on the outskirts of Wyoming’s wilderness. Additionally, she portrayed Rose Dugdale in the thriller ‘Baltimore,’ Susan in ‘French Exit,’ Joy Hanks in HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True,’ and Laura in ‘The Father.’

“Lidia’s memoir honors corporeal experience, radically,” expressed Stewart. “To make that experience physical feels vital to me, and what this impulse means is that it absolutely must be a film. This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia’s life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her,” she added.

“Ridley and I are delighted to be working with Kristen again, this time on her feature directorial debut, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s extraordinary memoir,” stated Pruss. “Just as we have seen in Kristen’s short films as a director, I have no doubt that she will bring that same level of style, uniqueness, and fearless emotionality to The Chronology of Water. Furthermore, to have the opportunity to work with Imogen — who is tailor-made for the lead role — is incredibly exciting. The combination of their talents will no doubt produce something exquisite for film audiences worldwide,” the producer added.

Oregon, the principal location of the film, previously hosted the shooting of Prime Video’s ‘Somebody I Used to Know‘ and Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.’

