The Man in My Basement Starts Production in Wales Later This Year

The production of ‘The Man in My Basement’ is all set to start in Wales later this year. Based on Walter Mosley’s novel of the same name, the film revolves around Anniston Bennet, a wealthy man who wants to rent out the basement of Charles Blakey’s ancestral home. Once Bennet is installed in his basement, Charles is cast into a role he never dreamed of. The opulent man has some very peculiar requests for his landlord, and try as he might, Charles cannot avoid being lured into Bennet’s strange world. Charles’ summer with a man in his basement turns into an exploration of inconceivable worlds of power and manipulation, and unimagined realms of humanity.

Nadia Latif is making her feature film directorial debut with the project, penned by Mosley and the filmmaker. Previously, she directed an episode of the TV show ‘Foresight.’ The director made her debut with the short film ‘White Girl,’ which centers around Beth, a seemingly lost fifteen-year-old navigating the streets of East London. As the evening unfolds, Beth’s interactions take darker turns, prompting reflection on who the real monster might be in this urban narrative. Latif’s credits as a writer include an episode of Disney+’s ‘Culprits.’

Willem Dafoe will portray Anniston Bennet in the film. The actor portrayed Francis in ‘Pet Shop Days’ and took on the role of the eccentric surgeon Dr. Godwin “God” Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ acclaimed movie ‘Poor Things.’ Additionally, he featured in Patricia Arquette’s ‘Gonzo Girl,’ embodying the character Walker Reade. His recent credits include Rufus Priori in ‘Finally Dawn,’ Noble Pelican in the English version of ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ and Saltzburg Keitel in Wes Anderson‘s ‘Asteroid City.’

Corey Hawkins will play Charles Blakey, replacing Jonathon Majors, who was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment in December 2023. The actor’s recent performances include Harpo in ‘The Color Purple‘ and Clemens in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter.’ Additionally, he took on a prominent role alongside Sophie Turner in Mark Pellington’s ‘Survive.’

Wales, where the shooting of the movie will take place, previously hosted the filming of Netflix’s teen drama ‘Sex Education‘ and historical series ‘The Crown.’

