Bruce Kelly: Where is R Kelly’s Older Brother Now?

The waves created by Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary series started a much-needed conversation about singer Robert “R.” Kelly and the allegations of abuse against him. Along with several women who have come forward over the years as one of R. Kelly’s victims, the show also featured people close to the singer, including Bruce Kelly. As R. Kelly’s older brother, the comments made by him have been quite controversial. The recently released third iteration of the series, called ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’ documented the legal proceedings against the singer, and Bruce had much to say about the matter. Naturally, people want to know more about Bruce and his current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Bruce Kelly?

Born on July 16, 1965, Bruce Kelly is the oldest son of Joanne Kelly. Along with his younger brothers, Robert “R.” Kelly and Carey Kelly, he has a sister named Theresa Kelly, AKA Lady T. Notably, Carey claimed that Theresa had sexually abused him when they were young and believed that she had done something similar to Robert. According to the youngest sibling, Theresa would allow Bruce to go and play outside when she had to babysit but would keep one of the younger brothers in the house. Carey explained that his sister would make him do sexual activities with her, and he was sure that she had done similar things to Robert.

Once a student at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School in Chicago, Illinois, Bruce left the institute in 1983. He and Robert Kelly maintained a close bond over the years, which stayed strong even during the latter’s rise to fame. This also meant that Bruce was mentioned in the testimonies and revelations of several women who came forward to accuse Robert of physically and sexually assaulting them. Apparently, Bruce and Carey were often seen by many of Robert’s so-called “girlfriends,” as they were often in the same house as the singer.

When asked about his thoughts regarding the accusations against Robert Kelly, Bruce’s comments would earn him the ire of many. “You have people who have fantasies about different things. I like older women, go figure, you know,” he stated in the Lifetime documentary when talking about Robert’s apparent relationship with minors. “But that’s just a preference. Everyone has preferences. So what is the big deal? What is the big issue with my brother?” Bruce went on to state that he believed that the women accusing Robert of abusing them were not being truthful.

Over the years, Bruce has been in and out of jail for many different reasons, none of which were actually related to the accusations against Robert Kelly. He was imprisoned due to a burglary in 2016 and became a resident of Vandalia Correctional Center. With an apparent sentence of two to four years, Bruce was expected to be out of custody in December 2019. Moreover, he was arrested in 2018 for burglary as well and had to stay in Chicago’s Cook County jail. His court date for the same was on January 29, 2019, and his bond was $100,000. Some of his other criminal charges go as far as 2015 and include trespassing and driving without a license.

In the third iteration of the Lifetime documentary series, Bruce was out of jail and was ready to share his thoughts on the process. While he admitted that he had not been able to follow the New York-based trial against Robert due to being in prison, he believed that his brother should not have been found guilty. Bruce seemed unsettled by the thought that some of the witnesses against Robert were men who claimed to have been sexually abused by the singer when they were teenagers. He also disclosed that he had sent a letter to Robert after the guilty verdict, stating that he would always love him and remain his brother.

Where is Bruce Kelly Today?

As of writing, Bruce is living in Chicago and claims to be a digital content creator. Since June 21, 2022, the eldest Kelly brother has been part of $kizzle Production. Additionally, has been supportive of his sister Theresa and her online content and often shares it on social media for his own fans to enjoy. He has also not been shy about his relationship with Robert “R.” Kelly and even posted pictures of them together. In fact, just like his brother, Bruce seems eager to advance himself in the music industry under the name KZZLT.V. He is also closely following Robert’s other trials, including the Chicago 2022 trial. The latter came to an end in September 2022 and found the singer guilty of sexually abusing a minor and child pornography, among other things.

