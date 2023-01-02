Carey Kelly: Where is R Kelly’s Younger Brother Now?

Through Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ viewers get to know about several people close to singer Robert “R.” Kelly. As the documentary series explores the various sexual abuse allegations involving the well-known singer, the perspectives of people on both sides paint a picture that allows one to understand how things became how they were. One of the most intriguing people in the show was none other than Carey Kelly, who captured the attention of the public despite his minimal screen time. Naturally, people are eager to learn more about R. Kelly’s younger brother and his current whereabouts. So, let’s dive right in and explore the same, shall we?

Who is Carey Kelly?

Born on December 5, 1970, Carey Kelly is the youngest son of Joanne Kelly. He has two older brothers named Bruce Kelly and Robert Kelly. Additionally, he has an older sister named Theresa Kelly, who is also known as Lady T. In the stories of several women who shared their stories of abuse at the hands of R. Kelly, they mentioned seeing Carey Kelly multiple times in the same house as his brother. However, he seems to have grown distant from his celebrity brother.

Apparently, after completing his schooling, Carey attended a prestigious college. However, According to the Kelly brother, his younger years were far from good, as he and Robert were victims of sexual abuse when they were children. One of their abusers was, according to Carey, a neighbor named Mr. Henry, who would commit sexual acts with the kids. When the brothers told their mother about the same, she reported the neighbor to the police, but the man was able to bail himself out. Carey further explained that Mr. Henry gave his mother $5,000 in order for her to stay quiet about the whole situation.

For a long time, Carey maintained that he and Robert were also abused at the hands of an older female family member. In January 2019, shortly after the Lifetime series premiered, Carey shared in an interview that the relative was none other than their older sister Theresa. Apparently, when he was 6 and Robert was 10, their older sister was 16 and would often babysit them. He elaborated that while Theresa allowed Bruce, the eldest brother, to play outside whenever he wanted, she would keep Carey or Robert inside the house.

Talking about being alone with his sister, Carey has given details of what his sister allegedly did to him as a child. While he admitted that he was never in the house when only Theresa and Robert were there, he believes that something similar might have happened. However, he does state that he did not think that Robert saw the experience as abusive and had even bragged to his brother Bruce about having lost his virginity. Carey went on to state in an interview that the abuse went on for nearly 6 years.

In regards to the 2008 case against R. Kelly, Carey has stated that he was once asked to take the fall for the situation. The trial involved a video of Robert being intimate with a minor girl, and the charge, in this case, was that of child pornography. Apparently, the singer requested his younger brother to state that it was him who was in the video and that he would be well compensated for it. According to Carey, Robert offered him $50,000 and other valuables in exchange for the favor. However, Carey refused.

Where is Carey Kelly Now?

As of writing, Carey Kelly is apparently not close with any of his family members. He has stated that Theresa has apparently become a woman of faith and does not like to interact with Carey or Bruce since she considers them sinners. However, she has attended Robert’s events in the past. Carey does not have anything positive to say about his sister and has denounced Robert’s actions. He also does not seem happy with Bruce’s alleged drub issues and seems to have less than charitable opinions about his niece and nephew.

Carey was close to his mother before her passing in 1993, and she was one of the main reasons he apparently kept quiet about his past trauma. He has confessed that he did not want his mother to blame him in any way for what happened and thus decided to keep the past buried. However, the recent allegations against Robert seem to have given him the push to speak up. The youngest Kelly brother has appeared in multiple interviews, including ‘Good Morning America.’

