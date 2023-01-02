Demetrius Smith: Where is R Kelly’s Ex-Tour Manager Now?

In almost every case of sexual abuse, one cannot ignore those around the people directly involved. The conversation becomes even more crucial when the actions of some people end up enabling a crime involving sexual or physical abuse. In the case of well-known singer Robert “R.” Kelly, one of the people within his close who is brought up frequently was none other than Demetrius Smith. As a former employee of the celebrity, the man apparently played a crucial role in covering up some of the actions committed by R. Kelly. His appearance in Lifetime’s popular documentary series, ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ also brought him into the limelight. Naturally, people are curious to learn more about him and his current whereabouts. Well, we are here to explore the same and find the answers.

Who is Demetrius Smith?

During the early 1990s, Demetrius Smith used to work as a Tour Manager for R. Kelly. This meant that he soon got to know Aaliyah Haughton, a budding musician who started working with R. Kelly in 1992. Smith has shared that the interactions between the two had prompted him to ask his employer multiple times if he was involved with the young girl. However, things drastically changed in 1994 for him during a tour. According to him, R. Kelly pulled him to the side and asked him to get him back to Illinois. When asked, the musician said that he believed Aaliyah to be in trouble.

At one point, Smith recalled asking R. Kelly to contact Barry Hankerson, who was the musician’s manager and Aaliyah’s uncle. However, Kelly refused the offer stating it was “deeper than that.” It was during their flight back to Illinois that Smith allegedly came to know the extent of “trouble” mentioned by Kelly. “‘Aaliyah, man. She thinks she’s pregnant,’” Smith remembered Kelly telling him. “It was a shock.” Apparently, Kelly’s accountant suggested that the musician could marry Aaliyah to avoid the charges of statutory rape. However, Smith recalled protesting since Kelly was 27 while Aaliyah was only 15.

“I told him that he couldn’t marry Aaliyah. She was too young,” Smith confessed. “He asked me whose side I was on.” Afraid of being left out, the then-Tour Manager agreed to the plan. He revealed his connections with an employee at a nearby government office. This meant that Smith and Aaliyah visited said office and were able to obtain a fake ID for the young woman at the cost of $500. All the while, Kelly waited in a car outside.

Soon afterward, Kelly and Aaliyah got married, though the marriage was soon annulled when the bride’s actual age came to light. Demetrius also left his job as an employee of R. Kelly soon after this particular incident. Several other girls who were involved with the musician prior to this also remember Smith being a part of Kelly’s inner circle and the man who helped Kelly in various capacities. During the 2021 New York trial against R. Kelly, Smith testified in the opening week. Apparently, the former Tour Manager was less than happy with being in the court and talking about Aaliyah in context with Kelly. However, on the advice of Judge Donnelly and his lawyers, he decided to share his testimony in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Where is Demetrius Smith Today?

Demetrius Smith was recently seen in the third iteration of ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ called ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part: The Final Chapter.’ In the last part of the eye-opening documentary series, Demetrius makes a brief appearance as he talks about Aaliyah and R. Kelly. The former manager appeared conflicted about his views on the matter and seemingly became overwhelmed when repeating the reality of the situation that he was describing. He also stated that he believed that the marriage between the two might have been “beautiful” had they waited for some time.

The appearance of Kelly’s former Tour Manager during the 2021 trials and his testimony against the musician created waves with news outlets. The story shared by Smith shed light on a case that many knew had happened but not exactly how it took place. There are many people that consider Smith to be complicit in kelly’s actions and hope to see him punished as well. This group of people includes many women who were part of the Lifetime series and had been in contact with Kelly around his marriage to Aaliyah.

