Were Aaliyah Haughton and R Kelly Really Married? How Did She Die?

Were Aaliyah Haughton and R Kelly Really Married?

While Kelly was often touted to be “the King of R&B,” Aaliah was “the Princess of R&B” and “the Queen of Urban Pop,” considering the fact she stepped into the industry at the tender age of 10. However, this was not their only connection — the youngster’s uncle Barry Hankerson was the established artist’s manager at the time, and he was the one to introduce them back in 1992. That’s when the former quickly agreed to be the then-12-year-old’s mentor, just to serve as the lead songwriter-producer for her debut studio album ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’ (May 1994) as well.

The truth is Aaliyah was born in Brooklyn, New York, as the younger of two to vocalist Diane and warehouse worker Michael “Miguel” Haughton, yet she was primarily raised in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that she fell in love with music once her mother enrolled her in vocal lessons at an early age, which was further aided by the fact her aunt (Barry’s wife) was Soul singer Gladys Knight. Little did any of them realize, though, that Kelly would soon take advantage of his position to begin a sexual relationship with the barely teen around 1994 despite their 12-year age difference.

According to court records, the now-convicted predator had allegedly started engaging in sex acts with Aaliyah while she was merely 13 or 14, which actually led to her becoming pregnant at 15. That’s why they held a secret ceremony to tie the knot (illegally) on August 31, 1994 — if they were not married and it got out she was with his child, he would’ve been arrested for statutory rape. Nevertheless, both Aaliyah and Kelly later denied this marriage had even occurred before insisting they were just friends/mentor-mentee, nothing more — yet they parted ways for good in 1995.

It has since come to light that Kelly’s tour manager Demetrius Smith had obtained a falsified document listing Aaliyah at 18 years old to facilitate their union, only for every aspect to be annulled in February 1995. The teen’s parents had apparently learned the truth and filed for this dissolution in a furious rage, leading to a settlement that was essentially a non-disclosure agreement benefitting Kelly.

As per the documentary, the annulment had Aaliyah and Kelly cut all ties for good, with him not being liable for any further physical or sexual trauma endured by her owing to their relationship. This was in exchange for money, the total amount of which was either $100 or $3 million — the exact figure has never been confirmed. In other words, yes, the R&B artists were briefly married when Kelly was 27-28.