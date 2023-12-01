Bryan Bertino to Direct Paramount’s Vicious Next

Bryan Bertino is set to direct Paramount Pictures’ horror film ‘Vicious.’ The movie is slated to start filming in Ottawa, Ontario. The horror thriller revolves around a woman, whose ordinary life takes a sinister turn when she unexpectedly receives a mysterious wooden box. Unaware of the dark force it harbors, she soon discovers the ominous connection between the box and an impending threat to her life. The unfolding narrative intensifies as the box presents her with a chilling ultimatum – procure three specific items or succumb to a lethal fate. With each twist and turn, the woman embarks on a suspenseful journey, racing against time to unravel the secrets behind the malevolent force and navigate the perilous path to survival.

Bertino is recognized for his expertise in crafting suspenseful and chilling narratives. As a director, he has demonstrated a keen ability to delve into the intricacies of horror and thriller genres, delivering compelling storytelling and atmospheric tension. Known for writing and directing projects like ‘The Dark and the Wicked‘ and ‘The Strangers,’ Bertino has carved a niche for himself in the realm of horror cinema, showcasing a distinctive style that captivates audiences with its unsettling and immersive storytelling. His directorial prowess has left a lasting impact on the genre, solidifying his position as a skilled storyteller with a penchant for eliciting spine-chilling experiences.

As per unverified reports, ‘The Equalizer 3’ star Dakota Fanning is in talks to join the movie. However, the casting of the project is yet to be finalized and announced. The actress plays Marge Sherwood in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller series ‘Ripley,’ starring Andrew Scott.

Richard Suckle, a seasoned producer with an impressive track record in the industry, produces the horror movie. He served as a producer of famed films such as ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘The International,’ and ‘Suicide Squad.’ With a wealth of experience and an Academy Award nomination under his belt, Suckle continues to make significant contributions to the world of cinema.

In recent times, Hollywood projects shooting in Canada has become a new normal, fueled by vibrant locations and generous film tax incentives. Ottawa, in particular, provided the picturesque setting for the Christmas movie ‘Catch Me If You Claus‘ and the gripping ‘Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story.’

