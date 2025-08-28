3 Best Bryce Dallas Howard Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Born in Hollywood royalty, Bryce Dallas Howard was permitted to be an extra in one of her father Ron Howard’s films at the age of seven. She began her proper acting career on stage and got her Hollywood breakthrough in 2004, in the M. Night Shyamalan thriller, ‘The Village.’ While winning over critics with her performances in films such as ‘As You Like It’ and ‘The Help,’ Bryce also garnered mainstream popularity by starring in big-budget franchises. These include playing Gwen Stacy in ‘Spider-Man 3,’ Kate Connor in ‘Terminator Salvation,’ Victoria in ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,’ and Claire Dearing in the ‘Jurassic World‘ trilogy. Bryce made her directorial debut in 2019 with the documentary ‘Dads,’ and has since taken up the same role for other projects. If you are looking forward to checking out her work on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

3. Black Mirror (2011-)

‘Black Mirror’ is a British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker that tells science fiction stories set in near-future dystopias. Bryce Dallas Howard plays the role of Lacie in the first episode of the third season, titled ‘Nosedive.’ The story takes place in a world where people can rate each other between one and five stars with their smartphones for every interaction that they have. The ratings that they accumulate have a direct impact on their socioeconomic status. Obsessed with her rating, Lacie finds a way to increase it significantly as she gets chosen as the maid of honor for her childhood friend’s wedding. However, things turn south fast as the wedding day approaches. Watch the episode directed by Joe Wright, as well as all other episodes of ‘Black Mirror,’ here.

2. A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

Based on W. Bruce Cameron’s novel of the same name, ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ tells the story of Bella, who, as a puppy, gets adopted by a young man named Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King). When she gets incidentally separated from Lucas, she embarks on an epic 400-mile journey by herself to be reunited with her owner. Along the way, she comes across an orphaned mountain lion, a veteran fallen on hard times, as well as other friendly strangers, all of whose lives she brightens up. Bryce Dallas Howard lends her voice to Bella in the film, who is portrayed by Shelby, a Rottweiler-German Shepherd. You can view the adventure drama film directed by Charles Martin Smith on Netflix.

1. Gold (2016)

Helmed by Stephen Gaghan, ‘Gold’ follows young Kenny Wells (Matthew McConaughey), head of a prospecting company in desperate need of a big break. Coming over to Indonesia, he meets geologist Michael Acosta (Édgar Ramírez) and convinces him to join his venture. The two men overcome a myriad of challenges to lay their hands on the gold. However, they soon realize that the real challenge to overcome is the boardroom negotiations that lie ahead. Bryce Dallas Howard stars in the film as Kay, the longtime girlfriend of Kenny. Stream the crime drama loosely inspired by the 1997 Bre-X mining scandal here.

Read More: All Brie Larson Movies and Shows on Netflix