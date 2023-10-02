Gwen Stacy from Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007). Kate Connor from ‘Terminator Salvation’ (2009). Claire Dearing from ‘Jurassic World’ (2015). Hilly Holbrook from ‘The Help’ (2011). These are perhaps the most popular characters that we recognize Bryce Dallas Howard as. However, there’s a lot more to her filmography than meets the eye.

Howard plays Rosalind in Kenneth Branagh’s ‘As You Like It’ (2006), Elton John’s mother Sheila in Dexter Fletcher’s ‘Rocketman,’ and Story in ‘Lady in the Water’ (2006) and Ivy in ‘The Village’ (2004), both directed by M. Night Shyamalan. In all these roles, we get to see her more dramatic side that is further accentuated by her enchanting appearance almost to the point of being mystical. She has also directed three episodes of Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ and one of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ among other projects. Here are her upcoming ventures!

1. Argylle (2024)

Bryce Dallas Howard’s nearest project is the spy action comedy movie ‘Argylle,’ directed by Matthew Vaughn, the guy behind ‘Kick-Ass,’ and ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service.’ The movie is based on debutant author Elly Conway’s yet-to-be-released novel of the same name that will be available for the public from January 4, 2024. Developed for the screen by Jason Fuchs, ‘Argylle’ shows what happens when espionage author Elly Conway’s plots begin to reflect real life. She deals with Argylle, a secret agent who aims to bring down a spy syndicate operating at a global level. Complexities arise when Argylle’s actions mirror those of a real-life spy organization. As a result, Conway, along with her pet cat Alfie and a guy named Aiden, has to race across the globe to stay ahead of the killers. But who are these killers? What do they want? And is Argylle real? Or is everything that’s happening a figment of Conway’s imagination?

Vaughn, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stated that the movie is going to “reinvent the spy genre.” And he seems to be bent on proving himself right by bringing together a star-studded cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Cena. ‘Argylle,’ backed by Apple Studios and Universal Pictures, will be released in theaters on February 2, 2024, followed by a yet undetermined Apple TV+ release. Check out the trailer here.

2. Flight of the Navigator (TBA)

A reboot of Disney’s classic live-action sci-fi movie ‘Flight of the Navigator’ (1986) is in the pipeline with Howard both producing and directing. The screenplay is written by Brad Copeland and Joe Henderson. In the original movie, 12-year-old David Freeman falls unconscious in the woods and wakes up only to realize that he has traveled forward in time, from 1978 to 1986, thanks to a self-aware alien spacecraft named Max. What follows is how Freeman finds a way to not only return to his timeline but also help Max return home. But this endeavor isn’t easy as he gets involved with NASA and the cops.

The original film is directed by Randal Kleiser and stars Joey Cramer as David Freeman, along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Albie Whitaker, Veronica Cartwright, and Paul Reubens. The reboot will have a female lead although no cast members have been revealed. It is presently in its pre-production stage. So, further updates about the cast, production, and release date are awaited. Let’s see who Disney opts for as the lead.

3. Witch Mountain (TBA)

Yes, this is exactly the “Witch Mountain” that you think it is. From ‘Escape to Witch Mountain’ (1975) to the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘Race to Witch Mountain’ released in 2009, with 3 more films in between, the ‘Witch Mountain’ franchise is based on Alexander Key’s 1968 sci-fi novel ‘Escape to Witch Mountain.’ ‘Witch Mountain,’ the one we are talking about, is a Disney+ adventure series that reinvents the story of teenagers Tia and Ben who develop peculiar abilities and realize that their suburb is not as ideal as they think it is.

In the series, Tia is scared of failing and fears carrying her father’s schizophrenia in herself. She also possesses the ability to see other people’s deepest desires. On the other hand, Ben is a troubled guy who has the ability to control the movements of those in his proximity as per his will. However, he is unable to understand what is drawing him towards Tia. What is causing all this to the two teens? The answer lies within ‘Witch Mountain.’

The series is directed by Augustine Frizzell, who also serves as an executive producer. Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas are penning the series. The cast includes Isabel Gravitt as Tia, Levi Miller who plays Ben, and Howard as Audrey, Tia’s mother. The rest of the cast includes Bianca Norwood, Jackson Kelly, Jesse Goldman, Natalie Gumede, Maia Jae Bastidas, Dave Dewar, and Drew Nelson. The pilot episode of the series has been greenlit by Disney+ although we are yet to get a release date. Further updates are awaited.

4. Fairy Tale Ending (TBA)

The plot of the comedy movie ‘Fairy Tale Ending,’ written by Jim Hecht and Tracy McMillan, is under wraps. All that has been confirmed is that Howard will feature alongside Octavia Spencer, her co-star from ‘The Help.’ Howard is also one of the producers. Seth MacFarlane, the creator of ‘Family Guy’ and the director of ‘Ted’ movies, is an executive producer. So, though the movie is in its development stage, we can rest assured that it is going to be a laughter riot. Further updates about the rest of the cast, the production, and a potential release date, are awaited.

