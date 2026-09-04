Gwen Stacy from Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007). Kate Connor from ‘Terminator Salvation’ (2009). Claire Dearing from ‘Jurassic World’ (2015). Hilly Holbrook from ‘The Help’ (2011). These are perhaps the most popular characters that we recognize Bryce Dallas Howard as. However, there’s a lot more to her filmography than meets the eye. Howard plays Rosalind in Kenneth Branagh’s ‘As You Like It’ (2006), Elton John’s mother Sheila in Dexter Fletcher’s ‘Rocketman,’ and Story in ‘Lady in the Water’ (2006) and Ivy in ‘The Village’ (2004), both directed by M. Night Shyamalan. In all these roles, we get to see her more dramatic side, which is further accentuated by her enchanting appearance, almost to the point of being mystical. She has also directed three episodes of Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ and one of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ among other projects. Here are her upcoming ventures!

1. Anything But Ghosts (2027)

Howard will star alongside Curry Barker, Cooper Tomlinson, Aaron Paul, and Violet McGraw in Barker’s (‘Obsession’) horror comedy movie ‘Anything But Ghosts.’ Written by Barker and Tomlinson, the story follows two fake paranormal investigators who must face actual ghosts while dealing with the deception of their own fraudulent business. Currently in post-production, the movie awaits a 2027 release date.

2. Flight of the Navigator (TBA)

A reboot of Disney’s classic live-action sci-fi movie ‘Flight of the Navigator’ (1986) is in the pipeline, with Howard both producing and directing. Brad Copeland and Joe Henderson wrote the screenplay. In the original movie, 12-year-old David Freeman falls unconscious in the woods and wakes up only to realize that he has traveled forward in time, from 1978 to 1986, thanks to a self-aware alien spacecraft named Max. What follows is how Freeman finds a way not only to return to his timeline but also to help Max return home. However, this endeavor isn’t easy, as he gets involved with NASA and the cops. The original film, directed by Randal Kleiser, stars Joey Cramer as David Freeman, along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Albie Whitaker, Veronica Cartwright, and Paul Reubens. The Disney+ reboot will feature a female lead, though no cast members have been announced. It is currently in pre-production, so further updates on the cast, production, and release date are awaited.

3. All of Her (TBA)

Howard is all set to direct the Lionsgate-backed romantic comedy movie ‘All of Her.’ The details of the plot, being worked upon by Sarah Streicher based on an original story by ‘Jurassic World‘ filmmaker Colin Trevorrow and Streicher, are under wraps. No cast member has been revealed, and more details are eagerly awaited.

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