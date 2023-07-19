Brynn Whitfield Net Worth: How Rich is RHONY Star?

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ AKA ‘RHONY,’ is perhaps one of the most well-known of the popular ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise and is set in New York City, New York. The reality show follows some highly influential women from the city whose working lives as well as personal struggles are primary subjects of interest. Consider Brynn Whitfield, who made her debut in the recently released season 14 and has charmed the world with her personality and work ethic. If you are among her many fans and are eager to know just how much she is worth, worry not because we are here to explore the same!

How Did Brynn Whitfield Earn Her Money?

From 2004 to 2008, Brynn was a student at Purdue University and was pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Communication, specifically Public Relations and Advertising. During this time, in 2007, she also studied at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management. She also served as an Editorial Assistant at Purdue University Press Office from August 2007 to May 2008.

In April 2009, Brynn joined Edelman as an Assistant Account Executive and worked there until July 2010. She then became a part of DRS and Associates as a Public Relations Account Manager but left the organization in March 2012. In the same month, Brynn went back to Edelman, this time as a Senior Account Executive. However, she decided to switch to Rpr Marketing Communications in July 2013, becoming an Account Supervisor.

Brynn said goodbye to Rpr Marketing Communications in February 2015 and became affiliated with Murphy O’Brien Public Relations the very next month as an Account Director. However, she left the job mere months later since she started to work as a self-employed Brand Marketing Consultant in May 2015. It was in July 2018 that the Bravo Star joined the advisory board of TongueTry and remains its member as of writing. This was followed by her becoming an Advisory Board Member for Sacred Yoga, and this is another position that she continued to retain.

It was in August 2019 that Brynn rejoined Rpr Marketing, this time as a Consulting Creative Director. She even left her freelancing work in October 2019. However, in November 2020, she left Rpr Marketing, joining Assembly in the same year as a PR Lead. She remained with this particular organization until 2022 and started working as a Marketing Communications Consultant in September 2022.

Brynn Whitfield’s Net Worth

In order to estimate just how rich Brynn is, we have taken into account her various ventures and how much an average New York City resident might make in her position. Starting off with her work as a Marketing Communications Consultant, the post apparently offers an average annual earning of about $100,000 in the Big Apple.

Similarly, a PR expert seemingly makes about $75,000, while someone who is part of a company’s advisory board is likely to earn a mean annual income of $70,000. Reports also suggest that most ‘RHONY’ cast members earn around $10,000 for every episode they partake in during their first season. Keeping all these factors in mind and remembering that she is certainly quite successful in her chosen professions, we estimate Brynn Whitfield’s net worth to be around $2.5 million.

