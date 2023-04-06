Buddy Daddies Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Produced by Aniplex and Nitroplus, ‘Buddy Daddies’ is an action comedy series that follows Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa, professional assassins who live with each other. When they are hired to kill a dangerous mafia boss, the duo thinks that this is just like any other mission. However, their plans get almost ruined when the assassination mission gets interrupted by a young clueless girl named Miri, who is looking for her father. Since she eventually assumed that she is Kazuki’s daughter, the assassin duo is forced to take her home after killing their target. But little do they know that the man they just murdered is Miri’s biological father.

When the crushing truth is finally revealed and Miri continues to affectionately refer to the assassin duo as their “papa,” Rei and Kazuki decide to give her a normal childhood despite the dangers their professional life puts them in. The emotional, exciting, action-packed, and hilarious story of the duo has garnered a decent global fanbase. Following the conclusion of season 1, these fans are now eager to learn when their favorite characters will return with more episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Buddy Daddies Season 2 Release Date

‘Buddy Daddies’ season 1 released on January 7, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on April 1, 2023. The series comprises twelve episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-four minutes. Directed by Yoshiyuki Asai, the anime features talented voice actors like Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Kouki Uchiyama, Hina Kino, Saima Nakano, Haruka Teruki, Chikako Sugimura, and Kazuyuki Okitsu.

As far as the second season of the show is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The anime has not been officially renewed by Studio P.A. Works or any other company involved in the production or distribution of the series. Since the show is not based on a manga or light novel and is instead written by Vio Shimokura and Yuuko Kakihara, its future is not dependent on the availability of source material. ‘Buddy Daddies’ was definitely not one of the top shows of the Winter 2023 anime season but it still managed to garner a decent fan following despite competing for viewers’ attention with popular shows like ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2, ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl!‘ ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown,’ ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack,’ ‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a,’ and ‘Bungo Stray Dogs 4.’

It has a high rating on MyAnimeList and has also overwhelmingly positive reviews on other online platforms. All of these factors may seem to suggest that ‘Buddy Daddies’ will definitely get renewed sometime in the future. However, the season finale seems like a death blow to all such expectations. In ‘Buddy Daddies’ season 1 finale, Rei and Kazuki together settle the scores with Shigeki and the organization. After they have won, they finally decide to quit being assassins and dedicate their lives to raising Miri. It turns out that Rei and Kazuki were really serious about that decision as the final moments of the last episode focusing on the lives of the trio following a ten-year time skip.

The Assassin duo has been earning their living working honestly by running a diner in the last decade and Miri has now enrolled in high school. Kazuki is overwhelmed with emotion after realizing how far they have come. The anime ends on a conclusive note with Rei, Kazuki, and Miri now living normal lives. Since the organization or Shigeki has not bothered them in the previous decade and Rei has shot himself deliberately in the arm to end his career as a hired gun, it seems improbable that they will now have any problems because of their past. The lack of any indication that the creators wish to continue the story any further coupled with a conclusive ending just seems to point to the obvious. Keeping all the aforementioned factors into consideration, it seems that ‘Buddy Daddies’ season 2 will probably never be made.

Read More: Buddy Daddies Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained