Bug Juice: Where Are They Now?

Created by Douglas Ross and J Rupert Thompson, Disney’s ‘Bug Juice’ is a reality series that provides its fans with a glimpse into the entertaining world of summer camps. Focusing on various kids and counselors that make the place what it is, the show first aired in 1998, with its third and last season being released in 2001. The enthralling nature of the series has naturally helped it create its own fanbase, with the public eager to know where the various cast members are these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Where is Rhett Bachner Now?

Boys Counselor Rhett Bachner continues to be a part of the entertainment industry though not in a way many might expect. While he has rarely appeared in front of a camera since his time on ‘Bug Juice,’ the Disney star is now an accomplished producer, director, and writer. Some of his well-known projects include ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘The Henry Rollins Show.’ Additionally, Rhett is an Executive Producer for B17 Entertainment, a company he helped establish in 2013 alongside Brien Meagher. As for his personal life, Rhett is happily married to Laura Goldman Bachner and has two beautiful kids, Brady and Isla Bachner. The happy family lives in Venice, California.

Where is Everett Boyle Now?

As of writing, Everett Boyle holds the position of Investment Principal for New Media Ventures. The reality TV star has been a part of the company since April 2022. He is also a Partner at Social Justice Partners Los Angeles and a Senior Fellow at USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy. As many might have gathered, Everett is indeed based in Los Angeles, California.

Where is Connor Shaw Now?

Next on the list, we have Connor Shaw, a camper who was beloved by many due to his looks and personality. It seems like the reality TV cast member is now based in New York City, New York, and serves as the owner of a successful multimedia organization. We are hopeful that Connor has maintained his success streak and is only going to shine brighter in the upcoming future.

Where is Cameron Delany Now?

Presently, Cameron Delany seems to be thriving in her life, though she seems to prefer to keep the details of her personal life private. That being said, she is presently the Vice President for Sales for Paramount, a role she took up in December 2018. Interestingly, the reality TV star holds the same position for CBS Interactive and ViacomCBS. Prior to that, she worked with companies like CBS Interactive, Kaagan Research Associates, and Evolution Film and Tape.

Where is Jon Adler Now?

Jonathan “Jon” Adler is based in Los Angeles, California, and has accomplished much in his life. At present, he is the Senior Director of Global Public Policy for Bird. Prior to this particular organization, the Johns Hopkins University alum has been a part of companies like Dewey Square Group, M+R Strategic Services, Department of the Interior, etc.

Where is Eve LaFountain Now?

Featured in season 3 of the show, Eve LaFountain’s exit from the camp was certainly heartwrenching and memorable. She herself is now part of the entertainment industry as an artist and cameraman and has many mixed feelings about her time on the show. In fact, Eve recently shared her side of the story about what led to her dismissal from the camp. Apparently, another camper had hidden marijuana in her belongings in order to not get in trouble. This led to Eve being implicated for the same, and she was asked to leave as early as possible. She stated that her producer and camera crew claimed that she had done nothing wrong, and they had her on the tape, given that almost every single moment of her time in the camp was filmed. However, she was still removed.

Where is Malik Sollas Now?

Malik Sollas has come a long way when it comes to professional growth. The University at Buffalo alum presently serves as a Community School Facilitator for public schools in Baltimore, Maryland. Prior to that, he was part of the Leadership Development Program at Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys. In June 2021, he gained his master’s degree in Special Education from New York University. Malik also has a Master of Public Administration degree from Alfred University.

Where is Sarah Ceglarski Now?

At present, Sarah Ceglarski is the Partner and Chief Marketing Officer of Omelet. She has been affiliated with the organization for more than a decade. Additionally, she volunteers as a mentor in various local schools and is a Board Member of ThinkLA. Based in Culver City, California, she is always ready to ensure that her vision is implemented in the most effective and creative way possible.

Where is Asa Korsen Now?

Since his time on the reality show, Asa Korsen has seemingly explored his musical talents. He was allegedly a bassist for a band called Houseboat in and around 2008. Since then, the reality TV star has apparently become a father and is always happy with a cup of well-roasted coffee.

Where is Anna Korsen Now?

As of writing, Anna Korsen, Asa’s sister, serves as the Program Director of Full Plates Full Potential. Based in Portland, Maine, she is a proud mother who is always happy to talk about various issues that she feels should be addressed. Her role as an activist only serves to add to her charisma, with people eager to see what she does next.

Where is Stephanie Etkin Now?

Up next, we have Stephanie Etkin, who has apparently taken up the role of an educator. Now reportedly married woman and a mother, she is seemingly based in Texas and works as a Guidance Counselor. We wish her and her family the very best and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Where is Jason Wool Now?

Well known for his penchant for breaking the rules in order to distribute candy among his fellow campers, Jason Wool has seemingly taken up law as his professional path. Apparently, the reality TV star now works as a lawyer with a special focus on cybersecurity and is presently living in Washington DC.

Where is Patrick Milhaupt Now?

Patrick Milhaupt now works as a Real Estate Agent for Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty and seems to be thriving in life as a realtor. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, the reality TV star got married to his wife, Debs Milhaupt, on September 23, 2017. The happy couple has a daughter named Charlotte, who was born in February 2020.

Where is Andy White Now?

It does seem like Andrew “Andy” White is thriving in his life as an educator. The reality star became the Middle School Principal of Friends’​ Central School and presently lives in New York. He also volunteers as a Tutor for Harlem Lacrosse in order to provide students with one-on-one teaching experience.

Where is Caitlin Welby Now?

Caitlin Welby is presently the Founder, Coach, and Chaplain of Wisdom of the System. She also works as a freelance Brainspotting Consultant and as a partner at Karma Ventures. She describes herself as a “Recovering Conceptual Artist Navigating Ambiguity On Her Way Home” and is always happy to share her artistic and entrepreneurial vision with her followers and clients. The artist also has a knack for photography and often shares clicked pictures on social media.

Where is Alison Harding Now?

None can deny the sheer achievements that Alison Harding has accomplished over the years and how far she has come. The Woburn, Massachusetts, resident is a communication expert whose language skills are nothing short of commendable. Presently she is a Senior Communications/Marketing Specialist for Cummings Properties and has been professionally active since the year 2001.

Where is Hassan Omar Now?

After his time on the show, Hassan A Omar went on to become a student at Tufts University and learned about American History. In 2011, he became affiliated with Time To Go Taxi, a Taxi/Limo Operator. Presently, he lives in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and has been in the shuttle industry for over a decade.

Where is Max Fishko Now?

Max Fishko lives in Brooklyn, New York, and has accomplished much over the years. The Skidmore College alum is a Senior Director at Superblue and has previously worked with artMRKT, HEG, Arbiter Productions, etc. The various services provided by the reality TV star include event planning, project management, consultation, and much more.

How Did Peter Kerns Die?

Camp Waziyatah director Peter Kerns passed away in January 2001 during a trip to Germany. He and his wife, Penny Kerns, had bought the camp in 1997 and directed it together. However, his demise during the overseas recruiting trip was certainly heartbreaking for many. Prior to his death, Peter was heavily involved in the camping community and took delight in his role as a mentor. After his death, Penny sold the camp to Gregg and Mitch Parker in 2007.

