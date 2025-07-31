Do Carol and Dylan End Up Together in Leanne?

In Netflix’s ‘Leanne,’ a recent divorcee turns over a new leaf and explores new scenarios and possibilities in the wake of her broken marriage. The eponymous protagonist is heartbroken when her husband, Bill, suddenly leaves her for another woman, citing that he wasn’t happy with her. In this situation, Leanne leans on her sister, Carol, who helps her get out of this heartbreak and get back into the world to make a new story for herself. In the midst of this, she also finds romance for herself in the form of a seemingly perfect man named Dylan. However, the facade of his perfection soon comes off. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dylan’s Sudden Departure Puts a Stop to His and Carol’s Romance

Carol and Dylan’s relationship had been going exceptionally well, but they kept it a secret from others. The main reason behind this was Leanne’s breakup with Bill, and when her sister was grieving, Carol didn’t want to show off her happiness, lest it feel like she was rubbing it in Leanne’s face. However, the truth eventually came out, and Leanne was happy for her sister. Dylan seemed like a perfect man who cared for Carol deeply. He was a gentleman who always knew what to say and when to say it. In fact, when Leanne mentions that they need someone to build a walk-in bathtub for their mother, Dylan offers to do it for free.

Dylan’s charm also works on Carol and Leanne’s parents, and for a while, it seems that Carol may have finally found her soulmate. But then her mother posts pictures she took of Dylan while he was working on the bathtub. It doesn’t seem like anything at the time, but when Dylan finds out about it, he is visibly disturbed. In fact, the moment he discovers that a photo of him has been posted, he bolts, never to be heard from again. When two weeks go by and there is no word from him, Carol goes to his place, but discovers that his mail has not been collected and he has left nothing behind to suggest where he may have gone and why he left so suddenly.

Eventually, an FBI agent, named Andrew, comes knocking at Leanne’s door. It turns out that he is looking for Dylan, which is not his real name. The man has gone by with several names over the years, and the agency has been looking for him for a while. At first, Andrew refrains from revealing more about Dylan, but it eventually turns out that he was a bank robber and had committed a string of major robberies over the years. In fact, Andrew had been chasing after him for a long time, and it was the Facebook post that eventually led him to catch the criminal.

Carol Decides to Move on From a Potentially Toxic Relationship

Despite discovering that Dylan is a criminal and is wanted by the FBI, Carol’s love for him is not diminished. In fact, she looks for explanations, in the hopes that at least the love between them was not faked. Eventually, when Dylan is caught, Andrew sets up a meeting, hoping that Carol will finally get some closure. Dylan confesses that in the beginning, he wasn’t serious about Carol, and his plan was to leave soon after hooking up with her. But then, he really did fall in love with her, which is why he stayed for so long. As if to further confirm Carol’s hopes, it turns out that Dylan hid his loot in her mother’s bathroom when he worked on it. Somehow, Carol interprets it as Dylan’s intention of saving the money for their future, hence proving that he actually loves her.

Carol’s delusion leads her to the point where she decides to become “a prison wife.” She doesn’t care for Dylan’s crimes, only the fact that he loves her and that she loves him. She isn’t fazed by the discovery that it is his habit to lie, which he admits to her when they meet after he is arrested. Fortunately, she comes to her senses after a night of indulging in some self-reflection. She sees how she is trying to trap herself in a relationship that will not end well for her, and how she has deluded herself into believing that Dylan truly cares for her. Once this illusion is shattered, she is ready to move on, and interestingly, a new potential love interest enters the story in the form of the new pastor, showing that she mustn’t settle for the wrong guy.

