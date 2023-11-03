Who is Cassandra Repstad? Has She Joined The Oppenheim Group?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that although Cassandra Repstad just briefly appeared in Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ season 7, she brought on fierceness, drama, and utter mayhem. After all, not only did she manage to befriend Chelsea Lazkani to such an extent the latter recommended her as a new joinee for the Oppheniem Group, but she also got into a catfight with Bre Tiesi. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about her — with a specific focus on her background, her experiences, as well as whether she really has joined this renowned brokerage — here’s what we know.

Who is Cassandra Dawn Repstad?

It was reportedly back when Cassandra was a young girl growing up in Los Angeles that she first developed a keen interest in craft and luxury, just for it to continue expanding as the years passed. She thus unsurprisingly stepped into the lucrative role of contemporary art advisor as soon as she was able (in 2010), following which she quickly uncovered her specialization to work in London too. In other words, she enabled global clients to acquire investment pieces from renowned blue chip, contemporary, plus fashion artists while perfectly splitting her time between California and England.

Some of the individuals Cassandra actually had dealings with were Andy Warhol, Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kaws, and Takashi Murakami, which definitely now pushes her real estate career too. That’s because most of these artists already have enough base capital, so she’s likely their go-to realtor for property investments if she managed to maintain positive bonds with them over the years. Though what really propelled her to obtain her license in this industry around late 2022 was her experiences while curating luxury homes with art while also negotiating high-end transactions worth millions of dollars.

As if all this wasn’t enough, the fact Cassandra is a California native with an unwavering eye for detail, a passion for opulence, plus an extensive background in portfolio building helps her out a lot too. So, as per her own professional bio, since purchasing a new estate signifies a new chapter, she’s resolved to make this beginning as easy, fun, memorable, and unique as possible by catering to all her clients’ specific needs. She even asserts that despite the fact she doesn’t have a lot of direct experience at the moment, her dedication, efficiency, kindness, as well as positive attitude are utter “hallmarks of her service.”

Is Cassandra Repstad Now an Oppenheim Group Agent?

Well, the short answer is no — Cassandra is not at all affiliated with the OGroup at the moment, but she is a growing realtor in the luxury industry, catering to clients in both Los Angeles and Miami. This former bottle service girl primarily only focused on Beverly Hills when we first came across her on our screens as a Christie’s International agent, yet because she admittedly wasn’t content with the way she was being mentored (or the lack thereof), she has since jumped ship. In fact, from what we can tell, the travel enthusiast, hobbyist reader/writer, and dog mom of 1 is currently proudly serving as a luxury agent at both Revel Real Estate as well as Aaron Kirman Group.

