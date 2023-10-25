Cedric Martinez: RHOBH Star Is Now Leading a Quiet Life

Enveloped by the dramatic highs and lows of relationships and friendships, Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ traces the journey of a group of socialites. As the wealthy women of Beverly Hills juggle their family and work, several intense themes emerge. The series has continued to garner audience acclaim since its inception in 2010. Cedric Martinez was one of the personalities featured in the premiere season. Years since he first graced audiences with his presence, fans have continued to wonder about his latest whereabouts. So, if you’re curious about the same, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Cedric Martinez’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Journey

Introduced in the series premiere as Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s permanent houseguest, Cedric Martinez quickly accrued the attention of countless through the dramatic ups and downs he encountered during the season. Originally born in Paris, Cedric was a beloved confidant and friend for Lisa, to the point that the latter insisted on treating him like a son. Throughout the season, Cedric and Lisa would remain a tight unit and showcase little signs of contention. However, disdain between the two was already brewing.

It wasn’t until the reunion came to pass that the holes in their relationship became apparent. Ultimately, a big blowout resulted in the duo walking different ways. When Cedric returned to RHOBH towards the end of season 2, a similar predicament came to pass. The former houseguest appeared at the grand opening of SUR, which immediately caused an explosive argument between the two. The situation got heated, and Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, also joined in the fight. Cedric’s momentary appearance on the reality series has thus left many curious.

Where is Cedric Martinez Now?

Since his departure from Bravo, Cedric has been particularly vocal about what happened behind the scenes. He first appeared in Kate Casey’s ‘Reality Life’ podcast in 2017 and talked about how he was nothing more than a pawn in Lisa’s game who wanted to keep herself relevant. He also alleged that Lisa felt she had a “bonus” for having a gay houseguest. He claimed that the reality star would stir up drama to get more arcs on the series. Cedric also talked about auditioning for the show and how he was putting up with Lisa’s family at the time. However, by the time he was booked, he had already moved out, and their friendship had fractured beyond repair.

In 2020, he even took to his Instagram to clarify his surprise appearance at the SUR opening. The television personality posted screenshots of an email exchange between him, his manager, and a person from the production company. Given the mention of Lisa in the email, Cedric explained that the former always knew he was going to appear at the SUR opening. He further exclaimed that this notice gave Lisa enough time to rehearse the perfect response to his appearance.

While Cedric has offered his take, Lisa has also been open about the aftermath of their falling out. In 2011, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ personality admitted that she and her husband were scared that Cedric would release stories about them to the press. Lisa’s husband, Ken, even confessed that Cedric had previously claimed he could get violent. In an interview with US Weekly, he added, “[Cedric] said, ‘I’m not asking for money, but I haven’t got any, and I’ve been offered to sell my story to magazines. I can say anything I want. He said, ‘The last time I was this angry, I stabbed my father.”’

In addition to the turbulent ups and downs that persisted after the show, Cedric’s mental health took a severe dive to the point he considered self-harm. The television personality has been open about the unfathomable effects of his departure from the series. He confessed to losing his friends, a prospective spot in the soap drama ‘The Days of Our Lives,’ and how he struggled to get a job at a restaurant. Finally, in 2020, he opened up about the details of his fallout with Lisa in ‘Behind the Velvet Rope’ podcast. In a sitdown chat with host David Yontef, Cedric confessed that Bravo’s decade-long NDA propelled him from sharing any information and truth about the incident.

He has also released a book detailing his experiences, entitled, ‘The Real Permanent Houseguest of Beverly Hills.’ Later, Cedric returned to London and focused on his professional trajectory. He built a career in hospitality from the ground up. Not only did he work at high-end restaurants, but he also managed them. In 2020, he moved back to France to be closer to his sister and her family. Since then, the former reality star has recused himself from the public eye entirely. In addition to being inactive on social media, he has also stopped making public appearances. Nevertheless, we hope Cedric Martinez continues to embark on new adventures with his loved ones.

