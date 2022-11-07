7 Shows Like Buying Beverly Hills You Must See

At its very base, Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ combines real estate and reality TV into an entertaining experience. The show actually features several realtors from The Agency brokerage who primarily operate out of Beverly Hills, California. These seasoned agents, with their intriguing personalities, provide the audience with different perspectives on how the real estate industry truly thrives. This series also sheds light upon the workings of the Umansky family, who are a significant part in the company, especially with Mauricio Umansky serving as the CEO. So now, if you’re done with this original and are looking for some similar titles to binge, then these 7 might be for you. You can find most of these shows similar to ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Luxe Listings Sydney (2021- )

Starting off with a series set in Sydney, Australia, we have ‘Luxe Listings Sydney.’ The show follows D’Leanne Lewis, Gavin Rubenstein, and Simon Cohen, some of the best-known names within the real estate industry of the Australian city. With several gorgeous properties and celebrities being a part of the series, fans of real estate will surely enjoy what the realtors have to offer. Apart from the main trio, the show features many other agents and has a competitive atmosphere similar to ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’

6. Real Estate Wars (2017)

Bravo’s ‘Real Estate Wars’ revolves around some of the best agents based in Orange County, California. Due to its proximity to Los Angeles, Orange County is one of the most sought areas in the USA for prospective homeowners. The cast members focus on a variety of properties and help their clients seek the best home for them. Whether it is a multi-million dollar house for a celebrity or the first home for a middle-class family, these real estate professionals have just what you need! Thanks to its deep insight into the field of real estate and talented agents, the show is sure to entertain the fans of ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’

5. Flip or Flop (2013-2022)

Starring Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall, HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop‘ is set in Orange County. The show focuses on the formerly-married couple who once worked as real estate agents but started flipping houses after the industry crashed in 2008. During the production, Christina handled the designing aspect of the properties and worked with Tarek to give a new life to several properties across the county. The work they do is hard, but the end result of their labor is nothing short of satisfying. If you enjoyed the gorgeous houses shown in ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ then this HGTV series will tell you just how much work is put in to make those properties visually appealing and comfortable to live in.

4. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (2006- )

Moving on to the city of Los Angeles, California, we have Bravo’s ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,’ which stars some of the best realtors from the City of Angels. Most of the properties bought and sold by the cast members are quite gorgeous and luxurious. Needless to say, they have had the opportunity to work with many celebrities who approach LA’s finest to find their perfect home. Over the years, the show has become extremely popular and has several spinoffs based in New York City, Miami in Florida, and San Francisco in California. Those who liked the glamour and beauty of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ will surely enjoy the Bravo series.

3. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (2020- )

‘The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties‘ may be set across the pond in the beautiful city of Paris, France, but it is pretty similar to ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ when it comes to tackling family drama. The show revolves around the members of Kretz & Partners, who are some of the best realtors in the French capital and eager to prove their worth to the world. Additionally, the ups and downs within the Kretz family might be familiar to the fans of the Umansky family. The combination of real estate and family dynamics makes the French series quite similar to the Beverly Hills-based show.

2. Selling LA (2011-2013)

Have you ever wondered what would happen if some of the best real estate firms in Los Angeles decided to compete against each other? Well, with HGTV’s ‘Selling LA,’ you can witness just that as three real estate companies try to increase their customer base and become the best in the field. The show stars several well-known realtors and celebrities from the City of Angels and features several gorgeous properties within the city. Its exploration of the properties within LA is likely to interest the fans of ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’

1. Selling Sunset (2019-)

At number one, we have ‘Selling Sunset,’ which can be perhaps considered the most popular real estate series on Netflix. The show focuses on the employees of the Oppenheim Group’s Los Angeles branch as the realtors serve some of the most influential people within the city. Thanks to its stunning visuals and entertaining cast, the series has turned into a franchise of its own and even led to the conception of ‘Selling the OC‘ and ‘Selling Tampa.’ The former revolves around the relators in the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County branch, while the latter is centered around the all-female employees of Allure Realty brokerage in Tampa, Florida. The show’s focus on areas similar to those shown in ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ as well as a similar narration style, is the reason why it’s on top of the list.

Read More: Is Buying Beverly Hills Scripted or Real?