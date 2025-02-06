Celebrity Bear Hunt Season 1: Where Are They Now?

As a reality competition series that breaks all bounds of the genre in terms of its cast, the challenges, and the skills required, Netflix’s ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ is unlike any other. That’s because it revolves around a group of unlikely British celebrities as they are left to their own devices as prey to none other than renowned adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls. So now, with the entire first installment of this production having premiered all at once and us getting to see how well each celebrity did, let’s find out what they are up to today.

Leomie Anderson Continues to Shine as a Model

Leomie was merely 14 years old when she was scouted as a model, with her first stint being in a McDonald’s commercial and her first catwalk just 3 years later for Marc Jacobs. Since then, she has achieved such wonders in her industry that not only has she become the face of several brands and walked the runway for them, but she has also managed to expand her wings. Today, the 31-year-old is the host of the ‘Role Model with Leomie Anderson’ podcast, presenter for the ‘Glow-Up’ series, and a public speaker. She has actually given two TED Talks at Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is Thriving

As arguably one of the most well-loved contestants on the series with his quick wit and incredible tales, the entire world held their breath when Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen had a panic attack and nearly drowned in one of the challenges. Thankfully, he was rescued and made a quick recovery, but it still resulted in him ending up at the beat pit, which then led to his unfortunate elimination. Nevertheless, the 59-year-old doesn’t seem to regret anything one bit, especially as it has only opened more doors for him as an interior designer and television personality. The ‘Changing Rooms’ star and happily married father of two daughters is also involved in the Blackpool Illuminations lights festival.

Boris Becker Has Turned Over a New Leaf

While it’s true that Boris Becker went from an 8-time championship holder across several tournaments to a prison inmate for tax evasion, he has turned over a new leaf since his release. It was on December 15, 2022, that he was released from prison early after serving eight months, only to be deported to his homeland of Germany for good, but he has managed to keep straight since then. The former tennis player and competitor has since been the subject of ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’, launched the ‘Becker x Petkovic’ podcast, and he now primarily seems to be focusing on his relationship with Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, whom he tied the knot with on September 14, 2024.

Mel B is a Singer, Actor, Host, and Judge

While Mel B needs no introduction, considering her contribution to the music industry as a member of the former girl group Spice Girls, her career since has also been quite incredible. Whether it be a solo singing career, stints on competition shows such as ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ judging different versions of ‘X-Factor’ across the globe along with ‘The Voice Kids Australia,’ ‘The Masked Singer Australia,’ and ‘Queen of the Universe,’ or co-presenting different shows she has done it all. In fact, today, she is a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘ Queen of the Universe,’ a hobbyist actor, as well as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to charitable causes.

Danny Cipriani Has Grown A Lot Since His Rugby Days

Danny was merely 17 when he made his debut as a professional rugby player in 2003, just to play right until he gave it his all and decided to retire in 2022. In between this period, he was involved in a few controversies like drunk driving, common assault, as well as larceny, but he has since taken responsibility for his actions and started anew. In fact, he has opened up about struggling with depression from the age of 22, revealed his methods to relax, and transformed into an author. His autobiography, ‘Who Am I’, was released in September 2023. We should also mention that he was in a relationship with Hollywood star Anna Lynne McCord, but they reportedly split up recently.

Shirley Ballas is an English Treasure in Her Own Right

While not many in the entertainment industry are aware of Shirley Ballas, the truth is she is the queen of ballroom dancing in every sense of the term. That’s why even A-list celebs like Tom Cruise have hired her and why she has been serving as the head judge on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (the British version of ‘Dancing With the Stars’) since 2017. Apart from this, we should mention she has also made appearances in various shows, like ‘Loose Women,’ ‘Who Do You Think You Are?,’ ‘The Wheel,’ ‘Saturday Kitchen,’ ‘The Masked Singer UK,’ and even ‘Doctor Who.’ As for her personal life, she may be twice divorced and recently single after calling off her engagement with Danny Taylor, but she is perfectly content at the moment.

Joe Thomas is a Comic With Significant Reach

While it’s true that many only know Joe Thomas as the actor and comic from ‘The Inbetweeners’ – both the original sitcom as well as its two film adaptations – he is also much more. He has been the brains behind sketches that have been broadcasted on television, appeared in various original productions, did a comedy radio series by the name of ‘Proposal’, and performed at the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Most recently, the proud family man has appeared on ‘Great British Bake Off: Stand up to Cancer,’ ‘Between the Covers,’ and the 2023 television series ‘Maternal.’

Kola Bokinni is an Incredibly Well-Respected Actor

It was in 2016 when Kola Bokinni got his first big break by landing the role of Lennard in ‘Black Mirror: Men Against Fire,’ which truly propelled his career to great lengths. The sports fan subsequently landed a recurring role in the 2019 crime drama ‘Top Boy’ before achieving new heights as Isaac in the award-winning Apple TV+ original ‘Ted Lasso.’ He served in this role until the show concluded in 2023, in which he was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, wherein he won in 2022.

Lottie Moss is a Model in Every Aspect

While it’s true that Lottie Moss is primarily mostly known as the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, she herself is an incredible fashion model in her own right. She actually started her career in 2011, and she has since done projects for Teen Vogue, Dazed Magazine, Calvin Klein, Paris Vogue as well as much more. She has actually since also dabbled in the world of OnlyFans, expressing that she is a very sexual person and doesn’t mind the world knowing about it or her pansexual orientation. She is a proud entertainer and seems dedicated to building her own relationship with name and fame, especially now that she also serves as a host of the ‘Dream On’ podcast.

Una Healy is a Woman of Many Hats

Although Una had kickstarted her career as a singer in the five-piece girl group The Saturdays, her life has evolved a lot since then. The group actually took a hiatus in 2014, giving her a chance to establish a place for herself as a solo singer and performer. She even became a judge on a couple of reality singing shows, all the while writing as well as recording her original music and expanding her family. Her last single was “Walk Away,” released in 2023, and she has since been focusing on her role as a single mother of two young children and the brains behind her own show range, Una Healy Original Collection.

Steph McGovern is a Renowned Presentor and Aspiring Actor

Although Steph has a background in Maths, Physics, Design Technology, and Business Studies, which led her to make a name for herself in the Young Engineers Club when she was just a teen, she knew she wanted to do something different. Therefore, she pursued further education in the field of Science Communication and Policy from the University College Londo before kickstarting her career and later earning an honorary doctorate from Teesside University. Since then, she has hosted several programs for BBC, Radio 4, CBBC, and Channel 4, as well as other such networks, which recently comprised ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch.’ Today, though, she is the co-host of ‘The Rest Is Money’ and seems to be preparing for her acting debut in the upcoming BBC LGBTQ+ comedy ‘Smoggie Queens.’

Big Zuu is a Big Personality

Zuhair “Big Zuu” Hassan is a London native whose resume includes several titles. He is a singer-songwriter, a rapper, a DJ, a television chef, as well as an online personality. He kickstarted his career in the 2010s and has since been a member of the MTP (My Team Paid) rap crew, but they don’t use any swear words. However, he is best known not for his music career but for his television one, especially owing to the fact that he has presented some incredible originals like Big Zuu’s Big Eats.’ Most recently, he presented ‘Big Zuu Goes to Mecca,’ which chronicled his pilgrimage to Mecca.

