Chanel and Micah: Is The Ultimatum Couple Still Together?

As a reality dating series wherein already established couples are the ones to partake in an experiment to put their love to the test, Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ is unlike any other. That’s because it follows each pair as they split, move in with a fellow cast member in a trial marriage, and then return to their original partners to really work out whether they will be forever or not. However, as underscored through the dramatic as well as emotional journey of Chanel Watkins and Micah Hardeman in season 3, there are times when these duos get overwhelmed and back off.

Chanel and Micah Ended The Experiment Before It Even Began

From the moment we first came across 27-year-old Chanel, it was evident she is a strong, independent woman whose struggles and successes have led her to reach a maturity beyond her years. Therefore, the limbo of a mere relationship following 2½ years of togetherness just wasn’t enough for her anymore, driving her to issue an ultimatum to her loving boyfriend, 28-year-old Micah. The fact he already often called her by the title of wife without giving her a ring was also an issue since that’s precisely what she wanted, yet he wasn’t keen on this timeline owing to their professions.

Micah admittedly hadn’t seen any version of his future that didn’t include Chanel from the day they first became official, yet he was worried rushing into things would derail her entire new career. After all, they truly have stood by one another through thick and thin, which includes the days she spent serving as an UberEats delivery driver just to make ends meet before ultimately stepping into the marketing industry. The idea of walking down the aisle soon thus didn’t sit well with him, resulting in them entering ‘The Ultimatum’ with the intention of perhaps reaching some common ground by the end of it all.

However, neither Chanel nor Micah could have ever imagined this entire experience would not only overwhelm them but also quickly make it apparent that they wanted no one but one another. That’s why, on day 1 of the trial marriages itself, they met in secret before deciding it was time for them to leave this experiment for good – the week away they had to date others was enough for them to get all the answers they needed. Thankfully, Chanel’s trial marriage partner, Dave Adams, was on the same page with his original partner, Vanessa Hattaway, but Micah ended up leaving Mariah Zernik to continue this journey alone.

Chanel and Micah Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

While there’s no denying Chanel and Micah’s decision to abruptly end their time in this experiment inadvertently affected a lot of people, they did what they deemed best for their relationship. Therefore, we’re happy to report that they have indeed managed to make things work and are still head over heels in love with one another – they risked a lot just to be part of ‘The Ultimatum,’ so they are happy it ended with them walking away hand in hand. Neither of them has actually explicitly stated anything as of writing, yet their social media platforms make their union indisputable, especially as they have both since deleted all their posts to now just have a slideshow of them enjoying their time together, as seen above.

Chanel and Micah Are Embracing Everything Coming Their Way

With Chanel being a former content creator alongside Derrell Mcarter, she is no stranger to being in the limelight or facing questions about her relationship. As for Micah, the former basketball athlete from Washington is also seemingly very comfortable in the public eye thanks to his own individual experiences. Thus, it goes without saying they now appear to be embracing their life as public figures with open arms, all the while also perfectly balancing their relationship and professional endeavors. While the former is currently serving as a Digital Marketing Specialist at MicroAge in Phoenix, Arizona, the latter is likely a hard-working, family-oriented man based out of that area too.

