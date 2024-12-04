Are Mariah and Caleb From The Ultimatum Still Together?

While Mariah Zernik may be among the youngest individuals to step into the world of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry of Move On,’ she has always been clear about what she wants out of life. She is admittedly a hopeless romantic, so she has only ever dated to find “the one” instead of just having fun, resulting in her finding an incredible connection with Caleb Storm at the age of 22. Therefore, by the time they celebrated their second anniversary, she knew she was head over heels in love and ready for the next chapter, only for her partner to not even be close to that page.

Mariah and Caleb’s Issue Has Primarily Been Their Timeline

Although 24-year-old Mariah did issue an ultimatum to her boyfriend, it wasn’t to force him into doing anything he didn’t want to but to express she was more than keen for her forever to start. She actually even stated she wants to experience as much love as she possibly can throughout her lifetime, so her belief is that there is absolutely no issue with jumping into a marriage early on. However, while 29-year-old Caleb respected her point of view, he was of the opinion that going down the aisle this early could one day lead to them having a mid-life crisis or her resenting him.

In other words, Caleb did want to marry Mariah, just not immediately because he didn’t want to be the reason behind her not wholly living in the moment and encountering the wonders of youth. There truly didn’t seem to be any hesitancy on his part in terms of whether he was sure about her being his forever despite their 5-year age gap, yet he still wasn’t inclined to get down on one knee. Therefore, the couple ended up stepping into this experiment, unaware the ensuing few weeks would be such an emotional rollercoaster that they would have no choice but to really self-reflect.

It was strange for both Mariah and Caleb to suddenly find themselves single as a part of this original, but they did soon find solace in their affinities with Micah Hardeman and Aria De’Westbrooks, respectively. While the latter impressed the 29-year-old with her sheer independence, Micah was the only one able to settle Mariah’s spirit, that is, until he and his original partner, Chanel Watkins, abruptly left. Day one of the Trial Marriages was thus far from what she had expected, but she continued alone since her love was really taking in the experience, leading them to realize what they truly wanted.

Despite All Odds, Mariah and Caleb Have Likely Persisted

Despite the fact neither Mariah nor Caleb has confirmed or denied anything regarding their relationship status as of writing, we do believe they are still romantically involved in every sense. That’s because they not only follow one another on social media but also seem to be in touch outside of it — they were both in Oregon in the summer of 2024, making us believe it could have been a romantic getaway. Honestly, the way they openly communicated their problems and the respect they displayed in the show is another reason we believe in their involvement — they were the epitome of a healthy, long-term relationship in a difficult situation, so we’re optimistic about them.

Mariah and Caleb Are Thriving Both Personally and Professionally

Since Mariah and Caleb are likely still together, all the while having a whole other support system in the form of their friends and families, there is possibly an emotional ease within them too. This kind of unwavering backing certainly only enables them to shine even brighter in all their endeavors, resulting in them both achieving incredible success over the past few years. Hence, it is no surprise Mariah is currently evolving from a Social Media Marketing professional to a health and beautify influencer, with plans to release her own podcast called ‘Healing is Hard’ soon.

As for Caleb, it appears as if this Maui, Hawaii native is presently serving as a mortgage broker at West Capital Lending Inc., all the while being the proud founder of an events staffing company, Friends of Mine. It’s also imperative to note that both Mariah and Caleb are based in Los Angeles, California, where they are not only expanding their wings but also embracing their true, authentic selves. This means they are not hiding away any of their passions either, the primary of which appears to be travel – whether it be national or international, they love to undertake new adventures whenever possible.

