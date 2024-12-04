Sandy and Nick: Is The Ultimatum Pair Still Together?

With Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ being a reality dating series wherein couples at a crossroads come together in the hopes of figuring out what they truly desire, we get a show unlike any other. However, it is the cast of this original production that makes everything tick, and amongst them in season 3 is actually Sandy Gallagher and Nicholas “Nick” Tramontin. He was the one to issue an ultimatum to her following nearly three years together, but she admittedly wasn’t ready to dive into it forever.

Sandy and Nick’s Experience Was Far From Their Expectations

At the age of 35, Nick had made it clear he was more than ready to settle down, especially far away from the hustle and bustle of the city so as to build a family and have some peace. However, since his girlfriend Sandy is over a decade younger than her, she admittedly didn’t feel like she was at that stage in her life yet, especially as she hasn’t even really experienced the city life. Therefore, following a lot of arguments regarding the same as well as their different lifestyles, the couple ended up reaching an impasse, following which he gave his ultimatum.

Nick admittedly never expected to embrace the experiment the way he and Sandy both did, but that’s because they had both found new connections incredibly quickly. The feelings they had for each other never changed despite them becoming “exes,” but while the former did find himself developing a bond with Vanessa Hattaway, the latter recognized she could build something with J.R. Warren. They honestly found immense comfort in these affinities, resulting in them picking this new person without hesitation in their respective trial marriages.

However, things changed within a single day, not only because Nick found out Sandy and JR had kissed to seal their trial marriage on the first night itself but also because his trial wife abruptly left. She honestly seemed as into Nick as he was into her, if not more, but she and her original partner decided to leave the experiment following an off-camera conversation on day 1 of the marriage itself. Therefore, while Sandy continued to embrace JR and the bond they shared throughout their 4-week fake union, her original partner was left alone with no partner and just his thoughts.

Sandy and Nick Have Likely Called it Quits

While neither Sandy nor Nick has confirmed or denied anything as of writing, it does appear as if they have since split up for good as they realized they wanted different things out of life. The former wasn’t ready to settle down, be a wife, and build a family, whereas the latter wasn’t interested in going out and partying anymore, which is an issue that remained at every step. Furthermore, her physical and emotional bond with JR also affected their relationship, and it ultimately led to their split, which is evidenced by their not even staying in touch anymore. They do have an image together on each of their respective profiles, but that’s it.

Sandy Gallagher is Making the Most of Her Youth

Now 25, Sandy is the epitome of a young, strong, independent woman with a newfound career, great friends, and a solid support system with whom she hangs out whenever possible. As if that’s not enough, she is also embracing her different passions for music and travel – she has been attending music festivals like Coachella with her mother for as long as she can remember, and she is now trying to fall in love with new places too. We should also mention she shares an incredibly close connection with her mother, who has always been by her side through thick and thin.

Nick Tramontin is an Artist Through and Through

As a professional artist who specializes in paintings, Nick has honestly achieved wonders in his career since he graduated art school. In fact, this proud Los Angeles-based dog dad is even the founder of an exhibition title NMBV: Not Made By Virgins Olive Oil: A Bold Love Affair with Flavor. So, it goes without saying that he has a creative mind as well as a restless soul, which is just part of the reason he wanted to settle down and finally add peace to this mix too. Nevertheless, with the way he handled the situations thrown at him, it was evident he is authentic, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next.

