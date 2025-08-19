3 Best Channing Tatum Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and producer Channing Matthew Tatum worked many odd jobs, from being a roofer to a stripper, before finding his place in Hollywood. His first foray into the world of entertainment was in 2000, as a dancer in a music video by Chris Martin. He went on to be a fashion model and star in television commercials before making his debut on the big screen in 2005 in ‘Coach Carter.’ The following year, Channing made his breakthrough with the films ‘She’s the Man‘ and ‘Step Up.’ Known for his works in action, dance, and sports comedies, Channing notably stars in multiple franchises such as ‘Magic Mike,’ ‘Jump Street,’ and ‘G.I. Joe.’ In 2024, he made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in his long-awaited role of Gambit in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ If you wish to go through movies featuring Channing Tatum on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

3. The Hateful Eight (2015)

Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, ‘The Hateful Eight’ is set in post-Civil War Wyoming. While making his way to the town of Red Rock with fugitive prisoner Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh), bounty hunter John Ruth (Kurt Russell), aka The Hangman, encounters his peer Major Marquis Warren (Samuel L. Jackson) and another man who introduces himself as the Sheriff (Walton Goggins). With the blizzard around them intensifying, they take shelter at a stagecoach stopover located on a mountain pass. The group is greeted by four strangers there, and it soon becomes apparent that they may not make it to their destination after all. Channing Tatum plays the role of Jody Domigray in the film, a character who makes a late entrance in the fray. Watch the film to get to know the circumstances he faces here.

2. America: The Motion Picture (2021)

Directed by Matt Thompson, ‘America: The Motion Picture’ is an animated parody of George Washington and his fight against the British for American independence. In this revisionist history filled with anachronisms, George Washington wields a chainsaw and assembles a team of rabble-rousing misfits to fight alongside him. They include a beer-loving Samuel Adams, scientist Thomas Edison, horseman Paul Revere, and native American hunter Geronimo. Channing Tatum lends his voice to the lead character of George. Enjoy the film on Netflix.

1. White House Down (2013)

‘White House Down’ stars Channing Tatum as John Cale, a Capitol police officer who takes his daughter, Emily (Joey King), for a tour of the White House on the day he has an interview to be a member of the Secret Service. While he fails to make the cut, John continues to tour the estate with Emily. Suddenly, a heavily armed paramilitary group lays siege to the building, and the father-daughter duo gets separated. John goes on a desperate search for his daughter, putting down militants on the way. He ends up rescuing the President himself (Jamie Foxx) from being abducted, and together, they fight to save the day. You can view the political action thriller directed by Roland Emmerich here.

