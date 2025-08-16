4 Best Zac Efron Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Zachary David Alexander Efron began his acting career early and gained popularity as a teen icon for starring as Troy Bolton in the ‘High School Musical‘ film series starting from 2006. Though he became successful as a romcom star with movies such as ‘17 Again‘ and ‘New Year’s Eve,’ Zac refused to be typecast and took on projects from different genres, such as the crime thriller ‘The Paperboy,’ the musical period drama ‘The Greatest Showman,’ as well as biographical dramas such as ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ and ‘The Iron Claw.’ If you wish to go through Zac Efron‘s works on Netflix, the following curated list will help you get started.

4. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (2020-2022)

‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ is a documentary series executive-produced by and starring Zac Efron, along with wellness expert Darin Olien. It follows the duo as they embark on a tour across the globe, with pit stops in France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia. The themes of travel, life experience, nature, green energy, and sustainable living practices form the core of the show, which takes the Hollywood star way out of his comfort zone. You can stream the show here.

3. Neighbors (2014)

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, ‘Neighbors’ revolves around married couple Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly Radner (Rose Byrne), who live a peaceful albeit somewhat boring life with their infant child. However, things take a massive turn when a fraternity, led by Teddy Sanders (Zac Efron), moves into the house next door. While the couple decides to be cool about it at first and goes over to introduce themselves, the party that the youngsters throw at night forces them to call the cops. This sets off a drawn-out war between the two houses, with the fraternity using its youthful ingenuity to play practical jokes on the Mac and Kelly to make their lives a living hell, and the duo attempting to respond in kind. Watch the raunchy comedy movie on Netflix.

2. A Family Affair (2024)

‘A Family Affair’ centers around Zara (Joey King), the personal assistant to self-absorbed middle-aged actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron). While Chris’ narcissistic personality is abhorred by Zara, the latter gets the shock of her life when she walks in on him getting together with her mother, Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman). While Chris and Brooke promise a furious Zara that they will not be seeing each other, they are unable to keep their word. Chris invites Brooke to dinner, where they hit it off once again. Despite Brooke trying to make Zara realize that Chris makes her genuinely happy, the young girl believes that her boss will dump her mother, as he has done with many women in the past. You can view the romantic comedy directed by Richard LaGravenese on Netflix.

1. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

Joe Berlinger’s directorial ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ is based on Elizabeth Kendall’s memoir ‘The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.’ Longtime girlfriend of the infamous serial killer, she refused to believe the truth about who he was for many years. The movie introduces Elizabeth (Lily Collins) as a single mother who feels she has met the man of her dreams when she comes across Ted (Zac Efron). However, their apparently perfect life gets upended when Ted is arrested and faces charges relating to multiple kidnappings and murders. As he repeatedly claims he is being framed, Ted finds himself the subject of the first nationally televised trial in the US. You can watch the biographical true-crime docudrama here.

Read More: Best Chloë Grace Moretz Movies on Netflix