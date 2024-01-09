Charlie Day’s Kill Me Starts Filming in Los Angeles Later This Year

Charlie Day-starrer ‘Kill Me’ is set to commence filming in Los Angeles, California, later this year. The dark comedy movie revolves around Jimmy (Day), who finds himself waking up in a bathtub, seemingly after attempting suicide. However, he’s uncertain about whether he actually made such an attempt. With the help of Margot, the 9-1-1 operator who fielded his call, Jimmy embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery: did someone try to kill him or is he confronting the elusive specter of depression?

Peter Warren is directing the film based on his screenplay. Warren is currently engaged in the adaptation of the Incal comic book series into a sci-fi franchise, collaborating with Taika Waititi as the director and Jemaine Clement as the co-writer. His recent credits as a writer include Eli Gonda’s ‘Sid Is Dead,’ Oliver Irving’s ‘Ghost Team,’ and an episode of MTV’s comedy-drama series ‘Happyland.’ Warren created ‘The Auteur’ with Taika Waititi for Showtime, with Jude Law headlining the cast. Amazon and Lionsgate’s ‘Bobby Royal’ is another upcoming project the screenwriter created.

Day, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Charlie in the enduringly popular and one of the longest-running live-action comedies ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,’ has made his mark in various film roles. His credits include notable features such as ‘I Want You Back,’ ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘The Saint of Second Chances,’ and ‘Fool’s Paradise.’ In addition to headlining the cast of ‘Fool’s Paradise,’ Day also wrote and directed the comedy movie.

The movie is produced by XYZ Films (‘Mandy’) and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment, the production company behind ‘Hellboy’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ Day and Warren also serve as producers. The executive producers include Paul Schwake and Kasey Adler, representing Dark Horse. XYZ Films will also manage global sales for the movie.

“When we first read Peter Warren’s script, we were impressed with his honest portrayal of depression and mental health, while still delivering a great mystery with plenty of humor. Charlie Day, with his skill at balancing the fragility of the human experience with incredible comedic energy, is the perfect person to anchor this ‘two-hander,'” Richardson said in a statement. “We knew the moment we read this wonderful and hilarious script from Peter Warren that it has the potential to find a wide-reaching audience. Charlie Day was born to play the role of Jimmy, and we can’t wait to bring this film to life next year with our friends over at Dark Horse Entertainment,” added XYZ Films.

Los Angeles, the principal location of the film, remains a prominent entertainment production destination in the country. Several notable releases of the last year, including David Fincher’s ‘The Killer‘ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ were shot in the region.

