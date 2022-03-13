Where Was Lifetime’s Cheating For Your Life Filmed? Is It A True Story?

With Brittany Underwood in the director’s chair, ‘Cheating for Your Life’ (alternatively titled: ‘Dangerous Cheaters’) is a realistic mystery thriller woven around a school. Kaley is a hardworking student who has always taken extra care to do better than the rest. Therefore, nobody is surprised when she gets straight A’s in her SAT exam. However, Kaley is in for a few surprises herself, as she discovers that a few underachievers have also received high scores.

When she probes deeper to unmask the truth, Kaley unwittingly makes herself the target of a widespread cheating ring. With a stellar cast ensemble, the movie packs a great deal of suspense and thrill for the genre fans. Most of the story unfolds in Kaley’s school, while the suburban backdrop gives the tale an enticing makeover. Bet you would want to know where the filming took place and more about the cast. Also, while the account comes off as realistic, is the story ripped from newspaper headlines? Let us spill all the beans.

Cheating for Your Life Filming Locations

‘Cheating for Your Life’ was filmed in its entirety in and around the US, especially California. Due to its ideal position, favorable weather conditions, and above all, the movie production district of Hollywood, filmmakers and producers from all over the globe flock into the state. By adding a lucrative tax credit program to the mix, California has established itself as a forerunner in the moviemaking industry. Michael Street, the cinematographer of ‘Another Girl (2021),’ served as the cinematographer in this project. On the other hand, Réka Vivien Szabó handled the production designing department. Her past credits include Steven Luke’s film ‘The Great War.’ Let us now transport you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Los Angeles, California

Filming of almost all the sequences took place in and around Los Angeles. Situated by the Pacific, on the country’s west coast, Los Angeles is a central commercial and cultural hub in the state. It is also pivotal to the country’s filmmaking industry. The cast and crew filmed extensively around the city, occasionally moving into studio spaces. Be it an indie production or a global-scale blockbuster, the sprawling studio corridor of the city, complete with its iconic Hollywood sign, caters to all degrees of filmmaking. Moreover, due to the lack of an identifiable skyline, Los Angeles can also stand in for other cities.

Cheating for Your Life Cast: Who Is In It?

The cast ensemble includes some Lifetime Network veterans, while a slew of fresh faces plays additional characters. Among the highlighted cast members, Heather McComb takes up the role of Fiona. You may have seen Heather in many Lifetime Network productions, including ‘No One Would Tell’ and ‘Mommy is a Murderer.’ On the other hand, Francesca Xuereb, known for her role as Brigitte in ‘Pam and Tommy,’ portrays the role of Kaley, the intellectual protagonist of the story.

Among other prominent cast members, we see Shawn Christian (Steve), Boti Bliss (Principal Wells), Daniel Grogan (Jackson), Daniel Hall (Clark), Tori Keeth (Monica), and Karalynn Dunton (Millie). Also appearing in other supporting roles are Brian Ames (Detective Baxter), Andi Wagner (Mrs. Braverman), Mariah Wesley (Olivia), Jaelin Taylor (Sebastian), and Francesca Keller (Clea).

Is Cheating for Your Life Based on A True Story?

No, ‘Cheating for Your Life’ is not based on a true story. Although Kaley’s woes’ scope and grandeur are fictional, her disposition has a universal ring to it. If you have worked hard enough to earn something (the SAT score for Kaley), and someone else gets the same perks without breaking a sweat, you would not be too happy about it. Brittany Underwood directed the movie from a story and screenplay penned by Brooke Purdy. After writing numerous scripts, including ‘Her Deadly Boyfriend’ and ‘Sugar Baby Murder,’ Brooke is not a new name in the industry.

In the case of an LMN movie based on an actual incident, Lifetime Network expressly states so. It was not the case for this movie. However, the screenwriter may have been inspired by a real cheating ring that rose to the headlines in September 2011. As per a report by ABC News, not less than six high school students paid their brilliant classmate Sam Eshaghoff to take the test for them. The incident occurred in the Great Neck North High School in Mineola, where Eshaghoff had been a student.

SAT scores are crucial for getting into premier universities, and Sam’s classmates wanted to take a shorter route to success. Thus, they bribed Sam anything $1,500 and $2,500 over 2010, while Sam took the tests on their behalf. The case made quite an uproar in the national media. So, the screenwriter possibly took inspiration from the real-life cheating gang. Other than that, the characters and other specifics of the story remain fictional.

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies of All Time