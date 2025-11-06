Chelly: Where is Player 303 From Squid Game S2 Now?

While Player 303 Chelly Sellinger’s strategy was to lie low throughout her stint on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2, she couldn’t help but be noticed after Game 2 – Catch. That’s because 382 of the 456 contestants had already been eliminated, so everyone’s moves were being clocked, and it resulted in her inadvertently nabbing the attention of Player 075 Natalie Hotz. Therefore, via Natalie, she ended up as the last person to get the Russian Nesting Doll in the third test, only for it to grant her and someone of her choosing immunity until the end of the next game. Her pick was Player 327 Kate Rowe-Ham, which seemingly worked out in her favor in the long run as she had unwittingly selected her direct opponent for Game 4 – the infamous Marbles.

Chelly Sellinger is a Creative Soul and a Proud Family Woman

It was in late June 1965 when Chelly Sellinger was born as one half of a twin, resulting in her having a built-in best friend, a trusted confidant, and a life partner in the form of a brother. Unfortunately, not much is known about their background, early years, or upbringing, but the now-60-year-old has indicated that she went down a rather dark path sometime in her adult life. She has understandably chosen to keep the details of it private, but she did admittedly ask for help on May 16, 2004, following which she surrendered to the ensuing process to truly get better. She is proud to have been completely sober for over 21 years as of writing, with it improving not only her personal bonds and professional standing, but also her creativity as well as overall quality of life.

By the time 2004 had rolled around, Chelly was actually a mother of two too – she has a beautiful daughter and a loving son, both of whom still have a very tight-knit relationship with her. From what we can tell, the latter seemingly prefers to remain well away from social media, but the former is influencer and small business owner Hannah Shea Sellinger Azim. Hannah had actually tied the knot with her high school sweetheart, Basil Azim, at the age of 24 back in March 2023, and the couple is now happily settled down in her home state of Texas.

On the other hand, although Chelly had once believed she would also spend the majority of her life in the Lone Star State, she is actually residing in Charleston, South Carolina, as of writing. It’s in this city of diversity and tolerance that the artist/interior designer has built the pink home of her dreams, all the while doing her best to grow in a professional capacity. The self-proclaimed bold creative has never shied away from her uniqueness, so she continues to proudly sell her designs, take on home decor or styling jobs, and express herself through art.

Chelly Sellinger is Also Embracing a Life of Adventure and Fun

Since Chelly has raised two adult children, worked hard to provide for them, and overcome several obstacles over the past few decades, she is now prioritizing only doing things for herself. The 60-year-old has even often heard that there are limitations to what one can or can not do after a certain age, but she is determined to blow these stereotypes to pieces firsthand. In other words, today, she is unequivocally as well as unapologetically living a life of adventure, fun, travel, and more by adding items to her bucket list and crossing them one by one.

In fact, Chelly had not only immersed herself in Autism Awareness by helping mentor those families affected by the condition but also embraced some once-in-a-lifetime activities. Just a few examples of the latter are her going skydiving with her best friend Helen Wilson, enjoying a hot air balloon ride alongside her family, having dinner in the sky, and attending a NASCAR race. Moreover, in the past few years, she has traveled to Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Montana to either attend weddings or concerts, and has vacationed in Costa Rica, Turks & Caicos, and, most recently, Greece.

Music is actually a significant part of Chelly’s life because no matter the genre or time of year, she is always up for a concert or a music festival, especially with her best friend, Helen. In fact, they attended the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021 as well as 2022, along with the California Country Music Festival in 2022. They have seen Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Brothers Osborne, Def Leppard, Forigner, George Thorogood, Grand Funk Railroad, John Fogerty, Keith Urban, Kiss, Sam Hunt, Styx, Rascal Flatts, and Thomas Rhett, among many others, live. In 2025 itself, after getting cataract eye surgery, Chelly has attended concerts by AC/DC, Drake White, Edwin McCain, JJ Grey, and Thomas Rhett, making it clear that she loves all genres of music.

