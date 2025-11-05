Melissa: Where is Player 110 From Squid Game S2 Today?

Player 110 Melissa Miller of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2 is arguably one of the most strategic individuals in this particular iteration of the fiction-to-reality adapted competition series. She understandably kept her tactic close to herself initially, considering it was to lie low until she couldn’t anymore, all the while observing everyone and everything to pinpoint weak links, threats, and other vulnerabilities. The only real alliance she formed was actually with Player 415 Eric Eldredge, with whom she had a debrief every few hours or every day, only for it to seemingly work wonders for both of them.

Melissa Miller’s Life Revolves Around Her Husband and Kids

Melissa Miller has never shied away from being a working family woman. She has been married to an Art Director/Designer as well as a hobbyist drummer named Matthew Miller for over 11 years, with the date of their original nuptials being sometime in early July 2014. Since then, the couple has happily settled down in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they not only continue to follow their faith but have also welcomed two beautiful girls into their world – Mia and Mabel.

Melissa has since opened up about how her husband and young children are her primary source of motivation and support, so it is for them that she applied for Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’ She has admittedly always been into adventures, fitness, and gameplays, so she believed this was the perfect opportunity for her to prove her mettle while also securing a better future for her loved ones. Therefore, whenever she became too overwhelmed or stressed during the game, she simply closed her eyes and envisioned their faces, happy memories, as well as familial goals to refocus her attention. That’s what helped her stick to her strategy.

Melissa Miller is a Fitness Enthusiast and Runner

While Melissa has seemingly always had a passion for fitness and running, it was around the mid-2010s that she fully embraced it in a way that felt as if she had finally found her calling in life. She is a highly skilled hairstylist by profession, with her own salon where you can book an appointment by calling or direct messaging her. Yet, her primary focus has been on fitness over the past few years. In fact, she is a regular at the gym for cardio training, apart from which she runs to keep her mind, body, and soul refreshed and rejuvenated after long, hard days as a working mother.

Running has become an integral part of Melissa’s life, to the extent that she often goes on 5-mile or 10-mile runs just for fun or to unwind. However, what’s actually imperative to note is that she has since managed to transform her hobby into an almost philanthropic venture by running half-marathons to raise money for different foundations. As of writing, she has completed 27 total half-marathons, through which she has raised awareness as well as research funds for various causes, including thymoma, leukemia, and more.

Melissa Miller is a Rising Public Figure With Experience Under the Limelight

While Matthew has accompanied Melissa in half-marathons a few times, she is undoubtedly on a different level, which is how she also landed a spot in the ‘Survival Challenge’ in 2023. The original takes inspiration from shows like ‘Survivor,’ but it is a live game held annually in Macomb, Illinois, and the professional hairstylist got selected from thousands of applicants. The experience was once-in-a-lifetime for the now 38-year-old, and it only strengthened her conviction that she can excel in such productions, driving her to then apply for the ‘Can You Survive?’ event in 2024.

Melissa was once again selected for this charity event based on ‘Survivor,’ and this time, she truly did wonders before ultimately being booted after having raised $3,737.50 for her chosen charity. Since then, she has even tried to apply to the original CBS show, but it was ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ that presented her with an opportunity to prove her skills at an international level. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that she has gradually evolved into a public figure too, with most of her content revolving around fitness, motherhood, running, and survival shows.

