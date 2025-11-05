Trinity: Where is Player 398 From Squid Game S2 Now?

From the moment Trinity Savon Parriman first came across our silver screens as Player 398 on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge‘ season 2, it was evident that he is a man of honor. His strategy was straightforward – to make alliances and play as authentically as possible in the hopes of winning the $4.56 million grand prize without sacrificing his integrity. He was very aware he would ultimately have to be cutthroat due to the competition’s nature, but he seemed determined to do even that the right way, which seemed to work for him.

Trinity Savon Parriman Has an Artistic and Athletic Background

A native of Kernersville, North Carolina, Trinity Savon Parriman admittedly grew up amid severe adversity in regards to his being born with 1½ lungs and the overall environment. However, he was fortunate enough to have guiding hands who helped him realize that the church and sports could be an outlet for him to express himself, resulting in him evolving into an artistic jock. He actually developed a passion for music through his involvement at his local church, all the while also honing his physical abilities to be a football, tennis, and wrestling athlete.

According to records, by the time Trinity was a teenager, he sang beautifully, had learned to play the guitar, and was a proud member of the drum line at North Forsyth High School’s band. Unfortunately, things soon changed a lot for him as he sadly broke a finger on his dominant hand while playing junior varsity football as a freshman wide receiver/defensive back. After all, the musician had to learn to properly use his other hand, which soon led to him transforming into a lefty on the tennis court and thus opening several more unexpected doors for him.

Trinity honestly had dreams of playing tennis in college, but when he injured his knee while wrestling during his junior year, he went a bit out of practice because he had to do 7 months of rehab. When he did return, he believed he was fitter than ever, driving him to subsequently prove his mettle and end up securing a spot to study music at Sterling University in Kansas. From what we can tell, he graduated in 2021 and has since managed to do wonders in the entertainment industry as an artist, philanthropic entrepreneur, as well as a public figure.

Trinity Savon Parriman is No Stranger to the Spotlight

Upon completing his formal studies for good, Trinity chose to settle down in Kansas City, Missouri, where he is proud to have made a name for himself through his craft and passions.He is actually the Founder-CEO of Recharge Missions, which is a non-profit organization with the sole aim of spreading positivity as well as recharging communities through the art of music. The now 25-year-old admittedly established this venture in the hopes of replicating or passing along the impact music had on him, and it appears as if he is doing so beautifully.

Coming to the other aspect of his career, Trinity is a full-fledged artist with two EPs and several singles under his belt as of writing, with the most recent being ‘Colors of Her’ (2025). His debut single was “Evergreen” (2022), which he followed with a 7-song EP titled ‘Part 1: Life’ (2022), the single “Paper Thin” (2023), and another 6-song EP called ‘Part 2: Lessons’ (2023). You can listen to all of these on Apple Music, Spotify, or wherever else you usually prefer to listen to such art. We should also mention that he is currently working on new music, so you can keep your eyes peeled for that as well.

Trinity Savon Parriman is a Rising Influencer Alongside His Girlfriend

Around 2024, Trinity and Izzy Joy first became romantically involved, with one of their most significant shared core values being their unwavering faith in God. Little did they know their decision to start filming mini-vlogs, challenge videos, and travel content would make them blow up a couple of times, paving the way for them to evolve into digital creators. While Izzy still seems to prefer a relatively low profile on social media, her boyfriend has fully embraced this avenue, meaning he is a true rising influencer these days. The way he documents his daily life -whether he is just doing chores or going skydiving with his girlfriend – honestly comes across as beautiful, and his relationship is always a joy to see for fans too.

