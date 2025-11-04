Jacob and Raul: Where Are Twin Players 431 and 432 From Squid Game Now?

As a high-stakes competition directly inspired by the eponymous South Korean drama, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ lives up to the reputation of the original series. It follows 456 diverse individuals from all walks of life around the globe as they put their mental, physical, and social skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing grand prize of $4.56 million. Amongst them in season 2 are twin brothers, Raul and Jacob Gibson (Players 431 and 432, respectively), whose decision to take an early big risk sadly ended up being their downfall later on.

Jacob and Raul Gibson Put a Target on Their Backs By Making Themselves Known

It was early on in the premiere episode of the second installment that Raul and Jacob Gibson came across our screens because they volunteered for the very first test without knowing what it was. They had hoped to play the game side by side until the end, but they had unwittingly chosen to lead two different groups of 228 players each, out of which only one would be moving forward. Jacob’s team survived thanks to their trust in a musician to count to 456 seconds as precisely as possible, but in a twist, the other batch’s head was also saved as a reward for volunteering.

In other words, both Raul and Jacob made it through the first test, which resulted in them becoming targets of several fellow contenders since they believed they had double the chance to win. The twins did manage to secretly boot 3 players to remain in the competition before going on to thrive in additional tests and two games, only for their prominence to come back later and bite them. While Jacob was eliminated in a voting against Player 098 Matthew Louis, Raul was eliminated not long after in Game 3-Mingle upon being forced to share a disadvantage with Player 111 August.

Raul and Jacob Gibson Share a Bond That is Unlike Any Other

From the moment Raul and Jacob Gibson were born on August 1, 2001, in Bristol, England, as twins into an incredibly affectionate, loving, and supportive family, they have been each other’s rocks. While many say that having a sibling or a twin is like having a built-in best friend, confidant, as well as protector, they prove it to be true in their daily lives as they rarely do anything without the other. However, they did go through a tough time in 2022 when Jacob had an uncontrollable seizure before passing out right in Raul’s arms, with blood foaming at his mouth and his heartbeat slowing.

According to Raul’s own accounts, the incident was his worst nightmare come to life, just to continue when doctors diagnosed his twin with a brain tumor and asserted he only had months to live. Thankfully, further testing proved the tumor was actually benign, so Jacob demanded to be operated on as quickly as possible because he did not want to go through anything similar again. Since then, not only has their entire family been closer than ever before, but the twins have also been doing their best to embrace every opportunity and live life to the very best of their abilities.

Raul and Jacob Gibson Are Thriving Digital Creators

Although it was around 2020 when Raul and Jacob Gibson launched their social media accounts, it wasn’t until 2021 that they started gaining traction by sharing different parts of their lives. As time has passed, their content has evolved from family/lifestyle vlogs to relatable and quick-fire comedy skits, public raving/dancing, and traveling, all of which highlight where they stand today. The truth is, the twins have always been very creative individuals, so it’s no surprise that they have pursued a path that enables them to provide entertainment to fans in an artistic, expressive manner.

After all, when Raul and Jacob were mere tweens, they were in a band called Mini Attack along with their friend/frontwoman Mollie Hardwick, which briefly took YouTube by storm. The trio often busked on the streets of their hometown to earn money for university despite being just 11 years old at the time, unaware they would get to jam with Ed Sheeran and release original music too. Unfortunately, the band didn’t last for too long, but it gave the twins an idea about what they believed their calling in life was, and they have truly stuck to it in every sense of the term.

Most recently, Raul and Jacob’s online content – on their individual social profiles as well as their BludBrothers channel – has primarily consisted of relatable comedy sketches and travel videos. The twins, along with their closest friends, had a long vacation in Thailand in late 2023, enjoyed the views in Indonesia in early 2024, and then explored Spain, Croatia, as well as Italy in the summer. As if that’s not enough, they returned to Spain earlier in 2025 and then traveled to Saint Albans for a family function before returning to their base in Bristol to continue celebrating life together.



Jacob and Raul Gibson Both Seem to be in Relationships

It was sometime in 2022 when Jacob began dating a fellow Bristol native named Sophie Bryant, and they have seemingly been together ever since. They actually announced their romance just before Christmas in a couple of cozy pictures of them together at the Winter Wonderland in London, and neither has been shy about showing off their relationship since. On the other hand, Raul has been in a happy, healthy, romantic involvement with a Social Media Manager named Katy-Rose Russell. They aren’t very public about their bond as of writing, but they aren’t hiding it either, as made evident by her sharing an image from their getaway to Greece in the summer of 2025.