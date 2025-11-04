Zoe: Where is Player 369 From Squid Game S2 Now?

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is a reality competition series that truly takes the genre to a new level by not only being entertaining but also bringing together people from all walks of life. That’s because it revolves around 456 individuals from across the globe as they face off against one another in a series of high-stakes children’s games in the hopes of walking away with $4.56 million. Amongst them in season 2 is Player 369 Zoe Stinson, who stepped into this international arena alongside her ever-loving as well as ever-supportive father, Player 370 Curt Stinson.

Zoe Stinson’s Father Became Her Greatest Strength

From the moment Zoe Stinson first came across our screens, it seemed like her strategy was to form her own alliances while letting her father do the same, only for it not to last very long. She clocked that Curt was bringing too much attention to herself owing to his extroverted, loud nature, so she tried to warn him about keeping a low profile so as to avoid becoming anyone’s target. What they didn’t expect was that their decision to split up during games (not tasks) would make them worry more, so they chose to stick together for good right after the Six-Legged Pentathlon.

Curt had revealed that while he is a proud father of three, his other two children accuse him of favoring Zoe at every step because they share a passion for deep adventure and exploration. He made it clear he didn’t have a favorite, but then conceded he and his daughter did end up spending a lot of time together, owing to their similar convictions, lifestyles, and wanderlust. So, their quiet confidence in one another became their strength in Game 2-Catch and Game 3-Mingle, that is, until Zoe realized they would have to play Game 4-Marbles against one another.

Zoe Stinson is an NFL Cheerleader for the Denver Broncos

Although a native of Tucson, Arizona, Zoe is currently based in Denver, Colorado, where she is a proud cheerleader for the Denver Broncos in the NFL – a role she has held for over 4 years. In other words, the 2025-2026 season marks her 5th with the organization, which has most recently bestowed upon her a prestigious position of captain in the squad. There are only 4 captains. This title means she is solely responsible for a particular set of dancers during game time, as she will lead them through different routes in split seconds without any direction from the coach or choreographer.

According to Zoe’s own accounts, she began dancing at the age of 3 and has never once looked back because that’s how passionate she is about the craft as a whole. She has never been open about the types of styles she specializes in or whether she even has formal training, but she openly concedes that her greatest source of motivation is her family. They are the reason she has the confidence she does, enabling her to never shy away from making headlines after going viral, as evidenced during the 2025 NFL Drafts.



Apart From Dance, Zoe Stinson Has Another Creative Outlet

While Zoe undoubtedly prefers to keep her personal and professional experiences well away from the limelight due to standing as a cheerleader, we do know she is a proud Interior Designer too. She hasn’t ever shared much about her background or upbringing, but she has openly discussed attending Baylor University in Waco, Texas, upon graduating from high school in 2016. By this point, though, she had already tried following in her realtor/broker father’s footsteps by serving as a Listing Coordinator Assistant at Realty Executives from May 2013 to August 2015.

Then, while at college, Zoe served as an Intern at Northwest Landscaping for a few months in 2017 before becoming a Dance Instructor at Joy’s School of Dance from March 2018 to August 2020. In the meantime, she even took on an Interior Design Internship at Dawson Design Associates from March 2019 to August 2019, following which she gradually landed the two roles she maintains to this day. Zoe has actually been a Project Manager at Anne Williams Design since October 2020, over 5 years as of writing, and a year before she made her debut as a professional cheerleader.

As for Zoe’s personal standing, whenever she is not cheering or pouring herself into her career as an Interior Designer/Project Manager, she is either spending time with loved ones, undertaking new adventures like hiking and kayaking, or exploring the world. We should also mention that although the 26-year-old isn’t paid much for her work as a Denver Bronco representative, she never shies away from participating in their charity shows, meet-and-greets, or any other outside event they organize.